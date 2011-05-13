T by Alexander Wang Pre-Fall On Sale Now, The Hotness

I love me some T by Alexander Wang because you get some of that signature downtown Wang louche cool without having it fall under “investment purchase.” Pre-Falls standouts include navy maxi skirts, nude body conscious dresses, cropped sweaters and sheer button downs.

They’re not total game changers, they’re wearable, easy, make-you-look-awesome-without-trying-too-hard pieces. A step above staples, a collared dress looks work-ready but is sheer enough to take you for cocktails after and you’ll wear the cardis on the daily. I can skip some of those striped dresses, but, you know, that’s just me.

What are your faves?