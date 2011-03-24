T By Alexander Wang Gets Vampy With Velvet For Fall 2011

There’s no doubt that the plush, fur-trimmed ponchos from Alexander Wang‘s Fall 2011 show are going to be some of the season’s most sought after pieces come September, but let’s be honest: they’ll certainly cost a pretty penny. Luckily, the designer’s latest collection for T perfectly mirrors the feel of his main line’s offering for fallfrom the outerwear to the silky slip dresses to the shiny, textured accents. The sheer maxi skirts, sweatshirt ponchos and chunky knits look like they could’ve come straight off of the runway, and at a price point that’s accessible to almost all of his fans, I’m willing to bet that they’ll be the first items to fly off of the racks at Wang’s new Grand Street store. Click through for our favorite looks from the collection.