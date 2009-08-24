T.B.D. & PSPR Throw a Fete in Southampton

Guest blogging for Girl About Town from her Hampton outpost is StyleCaster Leandra Medine.

It’s only been two months since Jesse Warren and Peter Hananel opened their first pop-up shop, T.B.D. on Jobs Lane in Southampton, NY.

The Emory and Brown graduates grew up together on Long Island and studied Finance at their respective schools. The two however, were more interested in taking an entrepreneurial approach to their careers. On trips across the Pacific to exotic destinations like Australia and Asia, they drew inspiration, which ultimately led them to open a space where they could channel their personal style and unique ideas into their new shop.

Not your average Hampton chichi men’s clothing boutique, T.B.D. combines rustic wood floors, stark white walls, and vintage furniture (think Opening Ceremony meets Bblessing) to compliment the characteristic style of the labels they carry. (Rag & Bone, TOMS shoes, A.P.C., YMC, Save Khaki, Super sunglasses, UNIS.)

On this particular Saturday evening, PSPR, a new public relations firm founded by Michael Politi brought out the big guns and partnered with T.B.D. to throw a cocktail mixer where attendees came to shop, drink and admire the art being showcased. With liqueur compliments of St. Germain, walls covered in sparking art, compliments of artists Hedi Ferjani and Ben Moon, photographs by Harif Guzman and music by DJ Francesco Civetta, the evening was off to a spectacular start.

Our friends at Guest of a Guest, Hampton Magazine, and Intermix stopped in to see what all the commotion was about, and then followed us to T.B.D.’s after party orchestrated by PSPR at Nello’s where we traded in the St. Germain for Leblon Brazilian rum and continued to thoroughly enjoy one of our last Hampton summer weekend nights.

T.B.D. boutique is located at 67A Jobs Lane, Southampton NY.

Contact PSPR at press@psprgroup.com.