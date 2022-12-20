SZA Tickets to the S.O.S. Tour Are Sold Out—Here’s How to Still Get Tix & For a Discount

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you missed out on SZA tickets to the S.O.S. Tour, don’t worry because there are still seats available and we know where to get them—and for a discount.

SZA, whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe, debuted 2012 with her first EP, See.SZA.Run. She released her second EP, S, in 2013, followed by her third EP, Z, in 2014. Her big break came in 2017 when she released her debut studio album Ctrl. The album—which reached number three on the Billboard 200 chart—featured hit singles like “Love Galore” with Travis Scott and “The Weekend” with Calvin Harris. The album also led SZA to five nominations at the 2018 Grammy Awards, including Best New artist and Best R&B Song. SZA’s success continued in 2018 with the song “All the Stars” featuring Kendrick Lamar from the Black Panther soundtrack. The album was nominated for four awards at the 2019 Grammys including Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

In December 2022, SZA released her second studio album, SOS, which was met with positive reviews from critics and fans and became SZA’s first number-one album on the Billboard 200. Soon after the album’s release, SZA announced her first arena tour, the SOS Tour, which runs for 17 dates from February to March 2023. “Time to take this shit on the road ! SOS TOUR STARTS FEBRUARY TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY,” SZA wrote in an Instagram post at the time.

So how can fans buy SZA tickets to the SOS Tour? Read on for where to buy SZA tickets to the SOS Tour for a discount so you don’t miss out.

Where to buy SZA tickets

Where can fans buy SZA tickets to the S.O.S. Tour? SZA tickets to the S.O.S. Tour went on sale in December 2022 and sold out almost immediately. While SZA tickets are sold out on Ticketmaster, they’re still on sale on trusted resale sites like StubHub and Vivid Seats, which offers $20 off of orders of $200 or more with the code SC2022—a 10 percent savings. Read on for how to buy SZA tickets so you don’t miss the S.O.S. Tour.

Visit Stubhub.com and search for “SZA“ Sort by Date, Distance and Price Select the Event Date of your choice To filter your options, check off fields for Sort By Lowest Price, Best Value and Best Seats in the sidebar Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy S.O.S. Tour!

Visit Vividseats.com and search for “SZA“ Filter by City to find performance dates in your area Select Find Tickets To sort by price, click either “Sort by Price” in the top bar or toggle the price scale to the range you want to buy from. For $20 off of $200 or more, use the code SC2022 at checkout Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy the S.O.S. Tour!

Visit Ticketmaster.com and search for “ SZA “ Select See Tickets on the event date of your choice To sort by price, click either “Lowest Price” or slide the price scale to see tickets within your range Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy the S.O.S. Tour!

What are SZA’s S.O.S. Tour dates?

What are SZA’s S.O.S. Tour dates? SZA’s S.O.S. Tour starts on February 21, 2023, at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio, and ends on March 22, 2023, at the Kia Forum, in Los Angeles, California. See SZA’s full S.O.S. Tour dates below

February 21, 2023 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

February 22, 2023 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

February 24, 2023 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

February 25, 2023 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

February 27, 2023 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

February 28, 2023 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

March 2, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center*

March 4, 2023 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

March 7, 2023 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

March 9, 2023 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

March 10, 2023 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

March 13, 2023 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

March 14, 2023 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

March 16, 2023 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

March 18, 2023 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

March 19, 2023 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

March 22, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

Who is SZA’s S.O.S. Tour opening act?

SZA’s S.O.S. Tour opening act is Omar Opollo. Opollo, who sings in both English and Spanish, is a pop and R&B singer. He released his first album, Ivory, in 2022, and was nominated for Best New Artist at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

What is SZA’s S.O.S. Tour set list?

SZA’s S.O.S. Tour set list won’t be confirmed until her tour starts in February 2023. However, it’s expected that most of the set list will include songs from her second studio album, SOS, which was released on December 9, 2022. The album consists of 23 songs, including singles “Good Days”, “I Hate U” and “Shirt” and features with artists like Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott, and Ol’ Dirty Bastard. See the full track list to SOS below.

“SOS” “Kill Bill” “Seek & Destiny” “Low” “Love Language” “Blind” “Used” featuring Don Toliver “Snooze” “Notice Me” “Gone Girl” “Smoking on my Ex Pack” “Ghost in the Machine” featuring Phoebe Bridgers “F2F” “Nobody Gets Me” “Conceited” “Special” “Too Late” “Far” “Shirt” “Open Arms” featuring Travis Scott “I Hate U” “Good Days” “Forgiveless” featuring Ol’ Dirty Bastard

In an interview with Rolling Stone in December 2022, SZA explained why she “never thought” fans would like SOS, which was her first number one album on the Billboard 200. “I never thought in a million years that people would like it,” she said. “My dad’s visiting right now, with my mom. Everybody came down to make sure I didn’t lose my mind if the album went bad once it came out. And now we’re just hanging out, ’cause it didn’t go badly!”

SZA also revealed in the interview that she felt doubt before the album’s release but still went through with it. “It happened probably just a few times, like maybe up until the last week, when I texted [my label] and was like, ‘We don’t have to put this out. We could just pull out and move it to January. We can just let this go,'” she said. “And then part of me was just like, I just wanna get it over with. I wanna meet my own fate. If n—– hate it, then great. I can never do music again. And I told my engineer, we’ll move to India, and we’ll live on an ashram, and we’ll take a vow of silence, and that’s it… And it is also really scary that it didn’t go that way because I’m like, now what do I do? And what does this actually mean and when do the tides turn? When does everyone decide that they hate me again or that this sucks?” She continued, “And that’s unhealthy. That’s something I need to talk to my therapist about.”

SZA also told People at the time about the the sound for SOS and how it’s different than her past music. “The sound is a little bit of literally everything,” she said. “It’s a little angry as an overview, but some of it is really beautiful and soft and heartfelt. It’s about heartbreak, it’s about being lost, it’s about being pissed.” SZA also told the magazine that she didn’t want to be “boxed into anything” when it came to the sound of her music. She also described her track list as “wordy” with “definitely a lot of yelling. “It’s my first album in five years, so I’m ready to be a different person and step into this new part of my life,” she said. “Really exemplify who this character is and get to know myself better while everyone else gets to know me live at the same time.”

In an interview with Consequence, SZA revealed that she wanted to “disappear” and take a break from music after the release of SOS. “I’m gonna disappear, definitely, for as long as I can,” she said. “I need to shoot as many videos as I can, so I can disappear for longer.” She also told the publication about how she’s “tired of being pegged” in certain genres. “I’m so tired of being pegged as [an] R&B artist,” she said. “I feel like that’s super disrespectful, because people are just like, ‘Oh, ‘cause you’re Black, this is what you have to be’ – like, put in a box. And I hate that. With songs on this album, it’s supposed to help round out the picture and the story.”

SZA tickets to the S.O.S. Tour are available on StubHub and Vivid Seats. Use code SC2022 on Vivid Seats for $20 off.

