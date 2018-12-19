SZA Teases Photos of Her Sustainable Clothing Line on Instagram

We know you’re really busy, and your brain is really full of really important things, but do you remember when SZA teased her sustainable clothing line on Instagram this past August? Because saving the planet is, like, really important.

In case you missed it, the endlessly cool singer spent this summer posting photos of Champion brand hoodies and crewnecks—all of which had the phrase “Sustainability Gang” embroidered in rainbow letters across the front. We support this for a variety of reasons: First, we love Champion hoodies. They’re, like, uber comfy. Second, SZA is a total queen. We love her. Third, um, rainbow? This is only getting better. And fourth, sustainability is a goddamn way of life, and this girl knows it.

Here’s a closeup of the super-cute hoodie:

As it turns out, those SZA clothing line photos were just the beginning. The star returned to Instagram yesterday to give us a deeper glimpse into her new line, which is aptly named Ctrl Fishing Company. The label’s Instagram account has no posts, no avatar and is only following SZA. But it’s already garnered more than 33,000 followers. In other words, we’re pretty sure SZA’s new clothing line, Ctrl Fishing Company, is gonna be big.

In yesterday’s sneak peek, SZA wore an 80s-inspired colorblock windbreaker featuring super-bright colors and a little bit of embroidery across the chest. (Which we now know says, “Puck Flastic.” Nice.) SZA paired the top with some baggy vintage jeans and a pair of neon colorblock high-top sneakers, which people are speculating also come from the new line, because she posted a whole separate Instagram video showing them off (in typical adorable SZA style).

View this post on Instagram Mood A post shared by SZA (@sza) on Dec 17, 2018 at 7:52pm PST

Long story short, we can’t wait for this line to go live. And obviously, as soon as it does, you guys will be the first to know. Because we love you. And windbreakers. And sustainability. And SZA.