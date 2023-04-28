Stop What You’re Doing: This $20 Bikini That SZA Wore Is at Target & Screams Barbiecore

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

TikTok usually freaks out over SZA; I mean her song “Kill Bill is literally the backdrop to thousands of uploaded videos. And people on TikTok usually freak out over Target (just search the #targetstyle hashtag to see what I mean). But rarely does TikTok freak out over SZA and Target in the same video. That is, until our queen SZA rocked a $24 Target bikini on Instagram, rightly prompting the entire internet to freak out.

Well, it looks like SZA’s SOS album is about to be the soundtrack to our summer and we know just what we’ll be wearing when June hits. This totally pink and totally Barbiecore bikini find that’s currently available online. Even better? This print is available in a top that’s totally customizable to however you want to wear it, cheeky bottoms that have just the right amount of coverage and a sarong wrap skirt that goes over it as the perfect matching coverup.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Target is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Women’s Wrap Bralette Bikini Top – Wild Fable™

This bikini top can be worn so many different ways; just be patient when trying to figure out all the strings. The model is wearing it a different way than SZA wore it. In her Instagram photo you can tell she put the thicker straps of the bikini tied above her neck and the rouched part of the bra cup facing the ground. The model on the other hand tied the thicker straps underneath to create a wrap-around body effect. Oh and did we mention the top is just $20?

Women’s Cheeky Bikini Bottom – Wild Fable™

The cheeky bottoms will run you just $20 as well. Did I mention the impressive size range this whole set comes in? You can grab the top and bottoms in sizes XXS through 3X. Plus, Target usually has two different models who are different sizes showcasing the style which makes it that much easier to shop your perfect size. Just a tip from one Target girlie to another: you can usually size down in Target styles; just make sure to check the measurements on the product description because they’re usually accurate. Another tip? Make sure to add this to cart NOW because Target styles sell out faster than you can say, “this is the perfect bikini to showcase on TikTok.”

Women’s Mesh Side-Tie Cover Up Skirt – Wild Fable™

The biggest reason that had me adding this style to my cart (besides the fact that queen SZA has spoken) is this side-tie cover up skirt. I mean, Target are you kidding me? I’m obsessed with matching-print tie skirts for swimsuit season because sometimes you need just a lil cover that’ll take you from the hotel room to the pool. It may only be a quick walk away, but you don’t want to be roaming the halls of a resort practically naked. I also love it for pulling up to the poolside bar once you’ve taken a dip.

The whole three-piece set will run you just $58, which is less than the cost most websites charge for just a bikini top. Grab this one now because you’re definitely going to regret it in a few months if you missed out on your size.