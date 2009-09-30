SYTYCD: The Already Infamous Flasher and More Updates

Did I miss something or did not wearing appropriate undergarments become okay? I mean seriously, this is too much…

Last night’s episode of So You Think You Can Dance showcased a little more than just talent. A contestant falls to the floor in excitement revealing the fact that she’s not wearing panties…See the video clip here. Hopefully this was an accident! We’re scared for life lady, next time wear some underwear.

SYTYCD (So You Think You Can Dance) Updates: Lil C. joined judges Nigel Lythgoe and Mary Murphy while in Atlanta, Georgia. The first dancer, Billy Bell proved worthy and is going straight to Vegas along with Jamal Jackson, Victor Smalley, and Amber Jackson…Tune in next time to see what happens in New Orleans!

Here are some intimates at every price point for those of you in need of some up-to-date lingerie, a trend that was very apparent on the runway this season.

La Perla Lace and satin briefs, $115, at Net-A-Porter.com.

Stella McCartney sandy stripping boy short briefs, $75, at Net-A-Porter.com

Elle Macpherson Intimates Boudoir lace briefs, $55, at Net-A-Porter.com.

Calvin Klein Perfectly fit sheer hipsters, $26, at Net-A-Porter.com.

[TMZ]