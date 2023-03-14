Sydney Sweeney’s Collab With Frankies Bikinis Is Everything My DD’s Have Ever Wanted

Scroll To See More Images

Here’s the thing, I absolutely love shopping for swimsuits especially when I have an upcoming warm-weather getaway in mind. From cut-out one-pieces to double-layered triangle tops, I’m pretty much down to try any swimwear trend. The one problem I run into is that not every swimwear trend wants to try me—most of the time, the teeny-tiny bikini tops simply don’t provide enough coverage for my DD chest. This is why I audibly gasped when I saw that Syndey Sweeney and Frankies Bikinis launched a swimsuit collab—if my fellow busty queen can wear this swimsuit line, I can too.

Syndey Sweeney stars as the face of Frankies Bikinis’ new spring line “Love Letters by Sydney Sweeney”. The first drop of the collection features 37 pieces and follows the themes of feminity and romance. One scroll through the Frankies Bikinis Instagram page will have you wanting to book a dramatic and romantic Italian vacation. If jet setting isn’t on your calendar, this collection will certainly help you manifest it and bring the vibe to your local pool.

This collection of swimsuits includes every trending style I’ve been eager to try. I’m talking underwire bikini tops, ruffled triangle bikinis and even beaded tassel fringe. The collection also includes pieces you could wear beyond the beach or pool with girly mini dresses, satin skirts and tanks. As someone who has ordered from Frankies Bikinis before, I’d recommend sizing up if you’d like a little more coverage (especially if you’ve got a larger chest).

Keep scrolling for my top picks from the first drop of Syndey Sweeney’s collab.

Tia Triangle Bikini Top

I love the key lime color of this triangle bikini top—it’s an unexpected color for the beach but will look amazing with blue water in the background. Be sure to pair it with the matching bottoms.

Zola Underwire Bikini Top

If you’re looking for a little extra support, an underwire bikini top is always a good pick. This one has adjustable shoulder and back straps for the perfect fit and looks great when paired with string bikini bottoms.

Camilla Triangle Bikini Top

This bikini top is so romantic with the light pink shade, floral detailing and ruffle trim. Pair it with a pearl necklace to lean into the aesthetic.

Muse Underwire Bikini Top

Any party on your social calendar needs this beaded bikini in attendance. Spring breakers—I’m looking at you. The shiny fabric will sparkle in the sun and the beading will catch everyone’s eye while you dance. The beaded bikini bottoms are a must-add.

Rue Ruffle Mini Dress

This sweet white mini dress is giving major Balletcore vibes. If you’re not quite ready for warm weather yet, pair it with leg warmers to get the full ballerina look.

Nana Triangle Bikini Top

This white ruffle bikini top and matching bottom were made for any 2023 or 2024 brides. Can you say bachelorette wardrobe?

Serafina Satin Mini Dress

When you’re done lounging by the pool, slip on this sexy floral mini-dress for dinner. It’ll look just as cute with flip-flops as it will with kitten heels.