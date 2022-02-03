Sydney Sweeney’s Best Fashion Moments Are A Masterclass In, Well, Class

Scroll To See More Images

Euphoria season 2 has sparked a lot more drama off-screen than on-screen this season. With new character dynamics (or lack thereof), directing critiques and rumors of behind-the scenes-drama, there’s been less discussion about the show’s actual plotline and far more about the cast and crew. If you’re not on Euphoria TikTok, I recommend you take a few moments to check out the discourse. Despite the debate surrounding questionable character development, everyone seems to agree on one thing: Sydney Sweeney is the star of the season, thanks to her emotionally unhinged performance as Cassie. On TV, Sydney plays a damsel in distress, whether she’s hiding in a bathtub in Prada heels or crying in the bathroom in a gingham crop top. But in reality, Sydney Sweeney’s style choices have her looking like a proper princess.

Sweeney is no stranger to the red carpet and has been dressing for premieres long before she started working on Euphoria. Her acting credits span back in 2009, with small roles in shows like Pretty Little Liars that progressed into larger parts in hit dramas like The Handmaid’s Tale and Sharp Objects. Though the subject matter of her work may be dark, Sweeney always shows up to the red carpet in something classic and femme.

Unlike her co-star Alexa Demie, Sweeney sways away from Euphoria-inspired fashion IRL. For big moments, she opts for tulle, floor-length hems and floral embroidery. If the event is more casual, you can expect her to wear a playful velvet mini dress, often with a special detail like feather trim or satin bows. Her style is consistently classy and ultra-feminine—so of course, she never skips out on the opportunity to dress in pink.

We don’t get to see very much of Sweeney’s style outside of official events or photoshoots, as she keeps her personal life relatively private (well, at least on her Instagram feed). Based on what she does share, we know this girly-girl also has a sporty alter ego, which we get a glimpse of through snapshots of hiking trips and beachside bikini moments. There are even a few posts dedicated to her passion for repairing vintage cars (get you a girl who can do both!).

From puff sleeves to overalls, Sydney seems to do it all, and she’s well on her way to becoming true Hollywood royalty. Read on for a few of her best red carpet looks to date, and be on the lookout for many more to come.

2021

Sydney channeled Old Hollywood glamor in a velvet mini dress with a bow-shaped satin upper half at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards.

2020

Sydney wore a Ralph & Russo Spring 2019 Couture gown to the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. The sweetheart neckline featured velvet trim—a signature material for the Euphoria star.

2019

Sydney was ahead of the current feather trend in this velvet mini dress (yep, velvet again!) at the 2019 ELLE Women in Hollywood Awards.

2019

Sydney often opts for strapless dresses like this stunning red Marchesa gown with floral tulle detailing. Bonus points if you spotted the velvet sash.

2019

Sydney tapped into Euphoria glam with dramatic curls and blingy jewelry at the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party in 2019. The crushed red velvet is a given.

2019

Sydney’s unofficial audition to be the next Disney princess took place at the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiere with this dreamy pink pleated gown.

2019

Sweeney went full glam in a bright pink Carolina Herrera dress with stunning statement sleeves at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

2019

At the season one Los Angeles premiere of Euphoria, Sydney struck a contrast to her character Cassie by wearing a sweet floral two-piece and soft makeup.

2018

Seen here at the Emmys, it was evident to all that Sweeney was a star on the rise. This pale pink lace ballgown fits flawlessly!

2017

Definitive proof of my theory that Sydney Sweeney has always loved velvet. She wore blue velvet booties and a sheer floral dress to a Netflix premiere back in 2017.