The Sydney Sweeney & Glen Powell Drama, Explained: His GF Just Broke Up With Him

If you are confused about whether or not they’re dating, here’s all the deets you need to know about the Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell drama.

The Top Gun: Maverick star and the Euphoria actress talked about their movie Anyone But You at CinemaCon which resulted in publications like Vulture deeming their moments together to flirty. In a clip of an interview with the stars promoting the rom-com in the Las Vegas convention, Powell said, “We love seeing ourselves on the big screen.” Sweeney sardonically replied, “Oh please, Top Gun.” Powell then joked: “I love it when she calls me that.”

Though, the story goes much more complicated than that and elicited so many mixed reactions online. Here’s a timeline of the Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell drama.

Sydney Sweeney & Glen Powell Drama

April 26, 2023: Glen Powell and Gigi Paris are officially broken up

On April 26, 2023, sources confirmed to People and Entertainment Tonight that Glen Powell and Gigi Paris have broken up weeks before the drama emerged. “Glen Powell and his (now ex) girlfriend Gigi Paris broke up in early April. The breakup was amicable,” the source told ET, and added that Powell is “single.”

The other source told People, “Gigi and Glen had broken up several times. They had been on the rocks since Top Gun came out. Gigi was never happy with the long-distance filming and when she came to Australia [where Powell was filming Anyone But You] they both decided to break up for good.” Another source told the outlet, “It wasn’t about infidelity. She’s on different coasts modeling, he’s on different coasts filming. When she left, they were on great terms.”

As to why the chemistry between the co-stars is so great, the source said, “They’re filming a movie that’s a romantic comedy!” the second insider says. “It’s like when people say about movie stars, ‘Oh, they have such good chemistry.’ It’s just their job. They’re friends that met on set. They’re costars.”

Gigi Paris also posted on Instagram amidst the news, with the caption: “know your worth & onto the next”

April 26, 2023: Glen Powell’s ex-GF unfollows him on Instagram

On April 26, 2023, fans noticed that Gigi Paris doesn’t follow the Scream Queens alum anymore.

April 25, 2023: Sydney Sweeney & Glen Powell seem flirty at CinemaCon

To promote their R-rated rom-com Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell attended CinemaCon where eagle-eyed fans noticed their chemistry when interacting with each other.

“We love seeing ourselves on the big screen,” said Powell at the Las Vegas convention. “Oh please, Top Gun,” said Sweeney, who refers to Powell as the movie he starred in last year. “I love it when she calls me that.”

“I thought he was Miles Teller until the fourth day of shooting,” Sweeney eye rolled. “Sydney plays a character who’s a real nightmare,” Powell said in response. “And Glen plays a character who’s a real asshole,” she retorted quickly.

Fans were quick to gather evidence of Sweeney and Powell being very close on set and off. Fans replied to a fan account video of Powell embracing Sweeney in a fall. “if i was his girlfriend and i saw this I’d at the very least cry myself to sleep every night,” one Twitter user tweeted.

The Sony TikTok account posted an interview with the two Anyone But You stars talking about their ideal date. One fan commented, “The fact they keep touching each other pelvis to pelvis is sooo telling.” One fan also noticed, “She isn’t wearing her engagement ring!!!”

April 25, 2023: Glen Powell’s GF unfollows Sydney Sweeney on Instagram

On April 25, 2023, several outlets like Page Six reported that Glen Powell’s girlfriend Gigi Paris unfollowed Sydney Sweeney on Instagram, prompting rumors that she broke up with Powell. The outlet also reported that she recently removed a comment that was celebrating her boyfriend’s casting in Anyone But You that she made in January 2023.

Though a source told People on April 26, 2023 that Paris unfollowed Sweeney because the White Lotus star didn’t follow her back. “Gigi only unfollowed Sydney on social media because Sydney never followed her back. This had nothing to do with Glen and Sydney. Gigi is aware that Glen and Sydney never hooked up,” the source said “He takes his work very seriously and it was tough on the relationship.”

April 10, 2023: Sydney Sweeney posts an Instagram post with Powell and Anyone But You cast

On April 10, 2023, Sydney Sweeney posted an Instagram post with Glen Powell and their Anyone But You castmates on a boat ride in Australia. She captioned the post, “🚎 sometimes things are more fun in the rain :)”

February 2023: Anyone But You begins filming

On February 2023, Anyone But You begins filming in Australia. Powell and Sweeney were photographed filming scenes such as kissing in front of the Sydney Opera House and on a boat.

January 2023: Anyone But You is announced

The film was announced in January 2023 with Will Gluck, who directed Friends with Benefits, directing and cast members such as Dermot Mulroney, Rachel Griffiths, Alexandra Shipp, Michelle Hurd, Bryan Brown, Darren Barnet and Hadley Robinson. Per Deadline, the project is based on Ilana Wolpert’s script, which Gluck is re-writing.

May 2022: Sydney Sweeney is engaged

Sydney Sweeney’s longtime boyfriend Jonathan Davino proposed to the Euphoria actor on May 2, 2022. Davino’s family owns vaporizer design packaging companies 14th Round and Final Bell according to People and TMZ .He also owns two Chicago restaurants Mista Pizza and Pompei Xpress.

Sweeney told Cosmopolitan about why she wouldn’t date someone in the entertainment industry. “I don’t date people in the spotlight,” she told the publication. “I don’t date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it’s easiest,” she explained, adding, “I have a great support system.”

May 2020: Glen Powell begins dating Gigi Paris

Glen Powell and Gigi Paris became linked in 2020 after they spent a vacation in Mexico together and became Instagram official a year later on Valentine’s Day. Powell posted a picture of them on motorbikes, “My Ride or Die. Happy Valentines Day, y’all!”

