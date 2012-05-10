Sydney Street Style: Snaps From Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia

Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia just wrapped up last week in Sydney, which hosted a slew of stylish clothes that were sent down the runway and even a few “VIPs” like reality-TV-star-turned-designer Whitney Port, and mega-bloggers Susie Bubble and Bryanboy.
Although sadly the StyleCaster crew couldn’t head down unda to take part in the festive fashionable fête, thankfully our good friend and contributor Kirsty Hathaway from travel guru firm Beach Tomato got the chance to hang out with those amazing looking Aussies. With a camera in tow, Kristy managed to snap up a few of the MBFWA attendees last week for a solid street style round-up from Sydney.
Check out which fashion folks Kristy stumbled into (like Susie and Bryan) by checking out all of her pics in the slideshow above!
The crowd at last week's Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia in Sydney.
Photo:
Kirsty Hathaway/
Susie Bubble donning her trademark top knot.
Photo:
Kirsty Hathaway/
There's so many seasonal trends going on in this girl's look my mind is both vomiting and smiling at the same time, if that makes any sense at all.
Photo:
Kirsty Hathaway/
On anyone else (read: anyone who is not Australian) this outfit would not look good as good as it does here.
Photo:
Kirsty Hathaway/
I could totally see Lana Del Rey wearing this necklace in the near future.
Photo:
Kirsty Hathaway/
Bryanboy–Y U No wear some ridiculous sunglasses when it's so sunny outside?
Photo:
Kirsty Hathaway/
Peter Pilotto? Yes, please!
Photo:
Kirsty Hathaway/
Loving this matchy-matchy look!
Photo:
Kirsty Hathaway/
I bet you $5 this chick is more concerned with getting her photo taken by an actual photographer than she is worried about taking actual photos.
Photo:
Kirsty Hathaway/