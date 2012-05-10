Sydney Street Style: Snaps From Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia

Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia just wrapped up last week in Sydney, which hosted a slew of stylish clothes that were sent down the runway and even a few “VIPs” like reality-TV-star-turned-designer Whitney Port, and mega-bloggers Susie Bubble and Bryanboy.

Although sadly the StyleCaster crew couldn’t head down unda to take part in the festive fashionable fête, thankfully our good friend and contributor Kirsty Hathaway from travel guru firm Beach Tomato got the chance to hang out with those amazing looking Aussies. With a camera in tow, Kristy managed to snap up a few of the MBFWA attendees last week for a solid street style round-up from Sydney.

Check out which fashion folks Kristy stumbled into (like Susie and Bryan) by checking out all of her pics in the slideshow above!