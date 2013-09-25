Who Is Sydney Liebes: 5 Things You Need To Know About Robert Pattinson’s New Girlfriend

Robert Pattinson and “Twilight” costar Kristen Stewart split back in May, but speculation the two might reunite continued after he took her back following her epic cheating scandal with her “Snow White And The Huntsman” director Rupert Sanders.

The breakup clearly hasn’t been easy for the 27- year-old actor, who, in the Sept. 15 issue of Australia’s “Sunday Style” said: “I’m quite sensitive, and I do like a bit of grand gesturing, but that’s just my ego. I like to give people presents and I think of myself as the best gift-giver, but only because I get stuff for myself and then make it work for the other person.”

Well, according to Radar Online, it seems Pattinson has moved on in the romance department—and found a recipient for his grand gestures: A gal by the name of Sydney Liebes.

So, who is this mystery girl and how did she steal Rob’s heart? We break down everything you need to know.

1. She’s a personal trainer

As luck would have it, Liebes met Pattinson because she was hired to train him for his upcoming film “Mission: Blacklist”. In fact, he was her first A-list client according to a friend who said Liebes mainly trained customers at Equinox Beverly Hills before. Serendipity?

2. Her looks have been likened to Kristen Stewart and Pippa Middleton.

A source told Radar Online that while Sydney physically resembles his ex K-Stew, personality-wise she’s nothing like the brooding actress. “She’s down to earth, really energetic, uplifting, whereas Kristen is so somber and tomboyish. Sydney’s a great match for Rob!” Meanwhile, the celebrity gossip site is comparing the fit brunette’s looks to those of Pippa Middleton, and they’re not wrong.

3. She’s not in it for the fame.

The same source close to the trainer says Liebes is already part of the Hollywood scene, so if it was solely fame she was seeking, she could’ve already had it by now, adding, “she’s a good girl.” Meanwhile, when Radar Online approached her for comment, she declined, and another source says the couple purposefully leave the gym separately to avoid the paparazzi.

4. R-Patz brought her to a party and called her his “girlfriend.”

The website reports Rob brought Liebes to a birthday party in L.A. on Saturday night for actress Shoshanna Bush and called her his “girlfriend”. A source says the new couple also had “their hand all over each other.”

5. She loves dogs.

The personal trainer tweets and posts photos on Instagram of her adorable pooch, Mason on a regular basis. How sweet.