Tristan’s Alleged Mistress Just Called His Breakup With Khloé ‘Funny’ After Their Affair

We’re finally hearing Sydney Chase’s response to Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian’s breakup. The Instagram model—who claimed Thompson had an affair with her prior to his breakup with Kardashian—took to social media to share a cryptic message about how “funny” life is “at this point” shortly after reports of their split.

Chase, 23, posted a quote that read, “I can’t even get mad no more. Life funny at this point,” according to The New York Post’s Page Six. Following the quote, the social media influencer reposted a tweet from podcast host Justin LaBoy: “I ALWAYS BE LIKE IT’S COOL WHOLE TIME I’M ABOUT TO CUT YOU OFF #Respectfully,” the message read.

The model’s cryptic comments come two months after she accused Thompson, 30, of having an affair with her. In April, Chase alleged that the Boston Celtics player hooked up with her after lying about no longer being in a relationship with Kardashian, 36—despite having gotten back together with the Good American co-founder in 2020. While Thompson went on to deny all of Chase’s allegations (the NBA star even went on to threaten legal action against her with Kardashian’s support), his alleged mistress never fell back on her claims. And it seems Kardashian may have finally gotten tired of the rumors.

On Monday, June 21, news broke that Kardashian and Thompson broke up again “a few weeks ago,” according to a friend of the couple who spoke to Page Six at the time. “They’re getting along. There is no drama,” the insider added, noting that “Everything is amicable and they are on the same page with co-parenting.” The Revenge Body host and basketball player share a 3-year-old daughter, True.

News of Kardashian and Thompson’s breakup also came amid rumors that the former Cleveland Cavaliers star was spotted “disappearing” into a room with three women at a birthday party in Bel-Air on Friday, June 18, according to the Daily Mail. Eyewitnesses reportedly told the newspaper that Thompson emerged from the room looking “disheveled” about 30 minutes later. “Tristan took off into one of the party rooms where everyone goes to hook up,” one insider claimed to the Daily Mail. “He was with three women and another guy. One of the girls he was with is a regular partier—she’s always out and about at parties.”

“When he arrived, his shirt looked all pressed and when he came out his shirt was a mess, he looked disheveled,” the source continued, adding, “He continued to party for about another hour and then he left the party at about 4 a.m. with his entourage.” The insider went on to claim that Thompson was “repeatedly grabbing this one girl’s butt” during the party. Thompson, meanwhile, took to Twitter to seemingly deny the report. The athlete simply shared a message with five blue cap emojis, as if to say the reports were “all cap”—a.k.a., lies.

