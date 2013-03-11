SXSW Ultimate Packing Guide with Style Blogger Sydne Summer

Sydne Summer is a Los Angeles-based fashion expert, stylist, host, and blogger. She is also the founder and editor-in-chief of SydneStyle.com where she provides readers with achievable style, how-to solutions, trend spotting, and styling advice. She has been featured on a number of online publications including E! Entertainment, Fox News, AOL’s City Best, HSN, Fandango, and G4.
South by Southwest, otherwise known as SXSW, is a festival that takes place in Austin every March which combines the best in music, tech, film, and of course fashion. Austin isn’t like the rest of Texas; it’s an eclectic city full of artists and emerging talent so when it comes to prepping for the event, it’s all about showing off your cool, personal style. Sure, there are cowboy boots thrown into the mix. But they’re paired with leather shorts and fedoras. And yes, denim is everywhere, but it’s worn with fashionable arm candy and trendy sunglasses.
Spring in Texas can be hot during the day but the temperature can majorly drop at night so when it comes to packing, you definitely want to bring pieces you’re able to layer. Lightweight fabrics, like cotton and jersey, are great to start with, then add denim and leather on top—and accessorize to the max! For beauty, it’s all about looking effortlessly cool. Instead of bringing all your makeup, pack just the basics. And don’t forget sunscreen for day and a great face wash for night. After running around the festival, you’ll definitely want something that really gets off all the dirt.
Your skin can get shiny when you're sweating in the hot sun all day so nothing feels better than taking off your make-up and washing your face. Olay Fresh Effects {Shine, Shine Go Away!} Shine Minimizing Cleanser cleans right down to the pores. Olay Fresh Effects {Shine, Shine Go Away!} Shine Minimizing Cleanser; $6.99; at olay.com
Animal prints are all the rage for spring. Tory Burch’s Pop Snake iPhone case makes a bold statement while still matching everything in your suitcase. Tory Burch Pop Snake Soft iPhone Case; $50; at shopbop.com
A cool pair of booties will you keep you comfy all day. Just make sure they have a low heel, like Steve Madden’s Morteza booties. The alligator-embossed leather dresses up even the most basic denim. Steve Madden Morteza Black Booties; $159.95; at stevemadden.com
A chambray shirt goes with everything. Forever 21’s Life in Progress shirt is uber affordable. You can get into the Texan spirit and go double denim with jean shorts or edge it up with leather. Forever 21 Chambray Shirt; $27.80; at forever21.com
A leather jacket like Victoria Secret’s Moto Jacket is the perfect transitional piece. When it starts to get cooler at night, you can throw it over a maxi dress or jeans. Victoria's Secret Leather Moto Jacket in Soft Nude; $298; at victoriassecret.com
Hands free is the way to go at any festival. Lauren Merkin’s Simone bag is both boho and sophisticated at the same time. And the distressed leather won’t show any dirt. Lauren Merkin Goatskin Crossbody Bag; $450; at laurenmerkin.com
Classic aviators instantly up your cool factor. For a fresh, modern take, try mirrored lenses, like Ray-Ban’s gold frames. Ray-Ban Mirrored Matte Classic Aviator Sunglasses; $155; at shopbop.com
Whether you’re attending SXSW for the music or the tech, there’s no doubt you’ll be on your phone 24/7. INFOtainment’s Lifeline comes charges all iPhones and even has a flashlight and travel bag! INFOtainment LIFELINE2800 Portable Powerbank; $29.98; at qvc.com
Instead of a classic little black dress, try a long black dress in a lightweight t-shirt material, like Old Navy’s Maxi. The cotton is easy to pack and you can make it your own with cool accessories. Old Navy Black Maxi Tee Dresses; $29.94; at oldnavy.com