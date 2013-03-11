SXSW Ultimate Packing Guide with Style Blogger Sydne Summer

Sydne Summer is a Los Angeles-based fashion expert, stylist, host, and blogger. She is also the founder and editor-in-chief of SydneStyle.com where she provides readers with achievable style, how-to solutions, trend spotting, and styling advice. She has been featured on a number of online publications including E! Entertainment, Fox News, AOL’s City Best, HSN, Fandango, and G4.

South by Southwest, otherwise known as SXSW, is a festival that takes place in Austin every March which combines the best in music, tech, film, and of course fashion. Austin isn’t like the rest of Texas; it’s an eclectic city full of artists and emerging talent so when it comes to prepping for the event, it’s all about showing off your cool, personal style. Sure, there are cowboy boots thrown into the mix. But they’re paired with leather shorts and fedoras. And yes, denim is everywhere, but it’s worn with fashionable arm candy and trendy sunglasses.

Spring in Texas can be hot during the day but the temperature can majorly drop at night so when it comes to packing, you definitely want to bring pieces you’re able to layer. Lightweight fabrics, like cotton and jersey, are great to start with, then add denim and leather on top—and accessorize to the max! For beauty, it’s all about looking effortlessly cool. Instead of bringing all your makeup, pack just the basics. And don’t forget sunscreen for day and a great face wash for night. After running around the festival, you’ll definitely want something that really gets off all the dirt.

Make sure to check out all the items I couldn’t travel without in the slideshow above!

For more information about our relationship with Olay click here: cmp.ly/3