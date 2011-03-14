SXSW Style: What To Wear This Week In Austin

A good percentage of the StyleCaster team is out in Austin for South by Southwest, and since we editors didn’t get to tag along, we’re left daydreaming about how awesome it would be to hang outside in 75 degree weather and listen to great music all weekend. We’re also kind of bummed that we’re missing out on the sure-to-be-epic street style that will be spotted all over the city. If you’re one of the lucky ones heading down to SXSW, we’ve compiled a “packing list,” if you willall the way down to the requisite cowboy boots. Click through for some perfect transitional pieces that will have you looking stylish all festival long. That is, if you don’t spill BBQ sauce or beer all over them.