SXSW Style: What To Wear This Week In Austin

Alyssa
by
A good percentage of the StyleCaster team is out in Austin for South by Southwest, and since we editors didn’t get to tag along, we’re left daydreaming about how awesome it would be to hang outside in 75 degree weather and listen to great music all weekend. We’re also kind of bummed that we’re missing out on the sure-to-be-epic street style that will be spotted all over the city. If you’re one of the lucky ones heading down to SXSW, we’ve compiled a “packing list,” if you willall the way down to the requisite cowboy boots. Click through for some perfect transitional pieces that will have you looking stylish all festival long. That is, if you don’t spill BBQ sauce or beer all over them.

Rag & Bone wide brim hat, $175, at La Garconne

Ikat maxi dress, $185, at All Saints

Bleach denim western jacket, $80, at Topshop

Paul & Joe beaded cross-body bag, $315, at Net-A-Porter

Kain open knit sweater, $260, at Net-A-Porter

Tiered maxi skirt, $80, at Topshop

Chloe Sevigny Pailuna chelsea boot, $265, at Opening Ceremony

Illesteva "Leonard" sunglasses, $160, at Gargyle

T by Alexander Wang asymmetrical tank, $128, at Kirna Zabete

Opening Ceremony long fringe skirt, $253, at La Garconne

Safari shirt-jacket, $128, at Madewell

Crochet swing dress, $100, at Topshop

Pamela Love skull necklace, $115, at Barneys

Knitted Navajo tassle top, $98, at Topshop

J. Crew low-rise denim shorts, $80, at Net-A-Porter

Silverlake flat sandals, $125, at Madewell

Leather cross-body saddle bag, $53.79, at ASOS

Etoile Isabel Marant bandana-print top, $190, at Net-A-Porter

Classic canvas sneakers, $44, at Toms

Rodarte for Opening Ceremony Aztec cardigan, $345, at La Garconne

Low Luv x Erin Wasson Thunderbird ring, $58, at Nastygal

