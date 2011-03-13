SXSW Song Of The Day: Sleigh Bells “Rill Rill”

Sleigh Bells “Rill Rill” from Evann Borgman on Vimeo.

Brooklyn based duo Sleigh Bells have already won over indie music fans since last year’s release of their debut album Treats. The duo, comprised of songstress Alexis Krauss and guitarist Derek E. Miller, first met each other while Miller was waiting on Krauss and her mother at a Brazilian restaurant in Brooklyn. Miller had mentioned to the two of them that he was looking for a female vocalist in which Krauss’ mother reluctantly volunteered her own daughter to sign up for the soon-to-be project known as Sleigh Bells. And thus, history was made. Their distorted, childlike noise pop music merges mainstream sensibility with a subtle punk attitude. It’s really no wonder why they’ve been able to build such a large fan base among music listeners and members of the press alike.

Check the band out tonight at SXSW for ZYNGA’s party at the Dog House, where they’ll be performing with equally excellent band, TV On The Radio.



Play with ZYNGA at the Dog House

With TV On The Radio, Sleigh Bells, Flying Lotus, and special guest.

Monday, March 14, 2011

9 PM – 1 AM

301 Brazos

Austin, TX