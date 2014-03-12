Every Single Artist You Need to Know at SXSW: A Mega Playlist

South by Southwest kicked off in Austin, Texas this weekend, with technology and music lovers alike swarming onto the hip small town to attend panels, discussions, concerts, and much, much more. While the rest of us suckers are stuck in other cities and forced to miss out on the fun, all hope is not lost.

There are ways to enjoy the festivities en absentia, not least of which is listening to the best of the literal hundreds of musical acts who will take the stage during the SXSW sessions. While the festival prides itself on being a vehicle for small, promising artists to propel upward at a faster rate, it also typically boasts a sizeable number of artists who have already made it huge: this year, folks like Lady Gaga, Jay Z, Kanye West, and Snoop Dogg will all perform.

In the spirit of the festival, we put together a massive playlist of both rising and established acts who are worth listening to. Check it out below, and enjoy!