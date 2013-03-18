SXSW Music Recap: Justin Timberlake, Prince, Solange Rock Austin

As grueling and fun as the music portion of the conference is, it can be difficult to judge a band off of one or two SXSW appearances. Ten-minute sound checks and short set lists allow for stacked showcase bills, but the caliber of performance is sometimes compromised. That said, the acts that stand out truly are that good, and able to adapt to unforgiving environments can be seen as a survival of the fittest.

Originally founded in 1984 as a discovery tool for artists and artist management, SXSW’s music arm now attracts millions of dollars and big brands, in addition to humble artists playing 11-person audiences.

Accordingly, this year’s music conference saw an enormous variety of acts, from underground groups to mega-watt superstars. It would be impossible to include everyone that deserves cheers or jeers, so we’ve rounded up a few highlights.

The superstars:

Iggy and the Stooges: Iggy Pop is one sexy bag of bones. At 65-years-old, he’s still cheekily shredding the stage and is as in love with the art of performing as ever. Beginning their set with punk-rock anthem “Raw Power,” the Stooges made the showcase openers, Japandroids, look like kids with toys. If any artist today fancies themselves a superstar, they ought to take one good look at Iggy Pop and reconsider.

Justin Timberlake: If you ever doubted that Justin Timberlake had staying power or musical dexterity, his performance at the closing MySpace Secret Show proved he will have a place in celestial orbit for decades to come. Alternating between older hits like “Sexy Back” and “Like I Love You” and new tracks “Pusher Love Girl” and “Mirrors,” Timberlake inadvertently revealed a personal evolution, from sex-fiend party guy to married man in love.

Usher and P. Diddy: Showing up at the Fader Fort for different performances, both artists’ appearances were more novelty than musically-inspired. In fact, it kind of just seemed like they wanted to come so they found themselves a slot. Usher served as the more relevant of the two, collaborating with Fort headliners Afghan Whigs.

Prince: Replete with fanfare and flare, Prince took the stage until 3 a.m. for a set which included six encores and a handful of costume changes. At one point, he stopped to tell the audience, “I love being a musician. It feels like being a servant to you.” To serve it straight, this was the highlight of many people in the audience’s lives.

The underdogs:

Alt-J: One of the most buzzed-about bands to appear at SXSW this year, Alt-J left us feeling a bit underwhelmed. That’s not to say these guys are skilled, it’s just that the record feels more dynamic and full than the band’s live performance. On stage, the band leaves a lot of room for vocals and robotic — almost mathematical — a capella harmonies. Check them out when they tour through your town, just adjust your expectations for something more subdued than the video and instrumentation of “Tessellate” would suggest.

St. Lucia: An example of going in with few expectations and being wowed, St Lucia won us over with strong vocals and danceable synth-pop. Lead singer Jean-Philip Grobler hails from South Africa and cut his teeth touring the world with the Drakensberg Boys Choir School. St Lucia’s songs are strong, tight, Paul Simon-esque and short enough as to not wear out their welcome. The slow build-up to “September” is the kind that gets your foot tapping when you aren’t even paying attention. Naturally captivating, St Lucia doesn’t seem to have to try too hard. They’ve just got it.

Haim: With each set they played, the sisters of Haim gained more and more steam, eventually barreling through SXSW at unstoppable speed. The L.A. gals proved they’re more than three pretty, related faces by giving what feels like a lot of physical power to their music, bouncing between folk, rock and pop. They’re currently touring with Vampire Weekend and will be a staple of the summer festival circuit.

Solange: Solange takes into consideration the entire performance, from complementary outfits to choreography and back-up singers. Though the particulars of her sets didn’t vary much from performance to performance, Solange has nailed down her brand of breezy, bandstand retro-funk with the help of guitarist, collaborator and producer Devonté Hynes. Deep bass-lines and harmonies abound, but Solange best showed her vocal chops when climbing the high notes.

Parquet Courts: New Yorkers by way of Austin, Parquet Courts are four dudes playing post-punk music who just want to have a good time. Not taking themselves too seriously, they jump, sweat, laugh and rip onstage in a way that only 20-year-olds can. An extended version of “Stoned and Alone” was the highlight of their closing night set, serving up more energy than the other punk rock bands on the bill.

More: See all our music festivals coverage from SXSW!