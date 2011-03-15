SXSW Music Festival Gets a Fashion Platform, Style X

While Austin weather alone provokes a constant supply of jealousy for those of us still NYC-bound, we just learned of even more SXSW awesomeness a two-day showcase of emerging designers, brands and fashion media called Style X just in case you weren’t sold on the day-long festivals and steady stream of boho-chic trends that SXSW is notorious for.

In addition to hosting the first-ever Shop Hop, Austin’s newest push to induce localized buying awareness through up-and-coming brands, Style X will bestow more awesome in the form of fashion wisdom. Bringing you said wisdom is our very own head honcho (sometimes more formally known as StyleCaster’s CEO) Ari Goldberg, who will deliver a special address at the By George boutique on South Congress Avenue. The Friday event officially opens to the public at 2 p.m., but if you’re already booked up on the 18th, swing by Cheer Up Charlie’s on Saturday for StyleCaster’s own Hit The Lights party at 1 p.m.

StyleCaster’s in good company other panelists set to take the stage this weekend include Kelly Framel of TheGlamourai, Project Runway Winner Chloe Dao and Marissa Evans, CEO and Founder of GoTryItOn.com.

Style X Co-Founder Joah Spearman named the City of Austins Music Division and Small Business Development Program on board as a sponsor, calling the event “a testament to this citys innovative thinking and entrepreneurial spirit.” We think Style X could very possibly be the best element of the week-long festival.

Be sure to tweet @StyleCaster with #AustinHTL to keep us posted on your whereabouts!