SXSW Film Recap: ‘Spring Breakers,’ ‘Drinking Buddies,’ More

Since being founded in 1987, South by Southwest (or SXSW as it’s more commonly known) has always showcased some of the most cutting-edge film and music, and this year has been no exception. The festival, held annually in Austin, Texas, not only brings tons of influencers in the tech and entertainment spaces to the city, but it also draws a slew of celebrities there to celebrate the ongoing movie premieres.

With such high-profile films debuting at the film portion of the festival (which is officially called the Film Conference & Festival), it’s hard to keep track of them all, so we’ve rounded up this year’s buzziest flicks so you know what to check out when they hit major theaters.

“Spring Breakers”

Not surprisingly, the hottest ticket this year was Harmony Korine‘s “Spring Breakers,” a dark comedy featuring an all-star cast including Selena Gomez, Ashley Benson, Vanessa Hudgens, and James Franco. Last Sunday, the film was screened at Austin’s Paramount Theater, with the majority of the cast present. An enthusiastic audience cheered throughout, and viewers were treated to a 30-minute Q&A session with the cast and crew following the screening. The final question on the panel was for Franco, asking him to repeat the sure-to-be-infamous line “spring break” in his on-screen drawl.



“Drinking Buddies”

SXSW veteran director Joe Swanberg‘s 14th feature at the festival is “Drinking Buddies,” which premiered to both critical and audience acclaim this week. With a cast including Olivia Wilde, Jake Johnson, Anna Kendrick, and Ron Livingston, the film explores the dynamics of a male-female relationship and poses the age old question of whether or not being “friends with benefits” ever works out. Something tells us this is going to be a sleeper hit thanks to its frank subject matter and likable cast.

“The Incredible Burt Wonderstone”

Although we’ve seen a ton of press surrounding “The Incredible Burt Wonderstone” in recent months, the film had its world premiere at SXSW on March 8. It stars Steve Carell, Jim Carrey, and Olivia Wilde (who should be crowned the queen of the film portion of the festival). Carell plays an old-guard Las Vegas magician struggling to make ends meet, and Carrey plays his Cris Angel-like competitor. The silly nature of the film may not have gone over well with critics, but it brought some mainstream laughs in a sea of indie features.

“Some Girl(s)”

“Some Girl(s),” based on a play by Neil LaBute, centers around a successful writer who travels around the country right before he gets married to make amends for past relationship issues. Starring “The O.C.” actor Adam Brody, as well as Kristen Bell, it may not be the most original plot—but it was a crowd-pleaser at Monday’s premiere.

“The East”

Although it premieres tomorrow, “The East” is nabbing a ton of attention thanks to its major placement as the festival’s closing film. Starring Brit Marling, Alexander Skarsgard, and Ellen Page, the film is an inside look at a private intelligence firm and a dangerous mission involving an anarchist collective that has been targeting and attacking corporations. This is sure to be one of the more thought-provoking works premiering this year.