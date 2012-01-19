SXSW Announces Its Style X Line Up

We’re happy to hear Style X, the official showcase ofSXSW,has announced this year’s line up! Since the launch ofStyle Xlast year,SXSWhas become even more of a cool destination for the fashion obsessed.

Initial Style X panelists include: LeandraMedine of ManRepeller, Nora Abousteit of BurdaStyle,JaceLipstein of Singer22, LilyMandelbaum and ElisaGoodkind ofStyleLikeU, and other fashion favorites.

With over 36,000 people expected to descend upon Austin for a week of innovation in music, film, and fashion, we’re sure this is only the beginning of a show that will continue to grow and expand.

SXSW will be held at the Austin Convention Center March 9-18. So go ahead and snag your tickets to Austin and get ready for informative pop-up booths and great runway shows that we hear will feature SXSWmusicians as the models. Brilliant!

Photo c/o wikifashion