Loungefly Is Creating a Y2K Paradise At SXSW With Christy Carlson Romano

Listen up, folx, Loungefly and StyleCaster are coming to SXSW 2023! And we’ll be joined by a special celeb friend, too.

You know those people who just love what they do for work? It might seem like an unattainable goal; they must’ve gotten lucky or were introduced to the right people. But the reality is anyone can follow their passion and turn it into a career, just ask Loungefly’s Senior Vice President of Creative, Liz DeSilva, and Y2K pop culture icon Christy Carlson Romano (Kim Possible, Even Stevens).

At SXSW 2023, StyleCaster’s entertainment editor and resident nerd Sophie Hanson (g’day, hi, it’s me) will moderate an hour-long panel with DeSilva and Romano to explore finding your purpose in passion, after which you’re sure to leave feeling inspired to embrace your core memories and transform them into a career path.

As a self-confessed “Disney princess at heart forever,” Liz DeSilva searches high and low to complete her collections of ‘80s toys—a passion that opened the doorway to building the nostalgic lifestyle brand, Loungefly. She oversees the creative process of developing new and innovative accessories for the company and its extending brands, Loungefly Apparel and Stitch Shoppe.

Meanwhile, Christy Carlson Romano of Y2K’s hit shows Kim Possible and Even Stevens, has taken things into her own hands as she creates her own content with her podcast company PodCo. She’s introduced a slate of podcasts that cater to nostalgic listeners in her rewatch series, from Wizards of Waverly Place to Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide. Revisit the magic of the 2000s as PodCo’s shows capture “gripping conversations between iconic personalities.”

As part of the Funko family since 2017, Loungefly is a consistent source of collectible fashion for fans of all kinds who seek high-end, yet affordable officially licensed designs from the world’s most iconic franchises and properties. 2023 marks the brand’s first-ever appearance at SXSW and will not only be taking part in the StyleCaster panel but will showcase some exciting new products (details for which we can’t reveal yet!) and invite fans to enjoy an immersive experience at Loungefly’s Booth (#1235) at the SXSW Creative Industries Expo, Exhibit Hall 2-5, at the Austin Convention Center from March 12 to 15.

It’ll be a walkthrough, photo-worthy experience inspired by Loungefly’s sensory accessories, including a feel-good room of plush, a flavorful scene of delicious treats and a must-see glow-in-the-dark space inspired by these new item drops. Fans are also invited to enjoy a Happy Hour on March 13 from 3-4pm at the Loungefly booth to network and enjoy a break from the hectic SXSW program.

“We love a challenge. We take nostalgic properties that have been executed numerous times in the market and say, ‘How can we make it different?’” says DeSilva. “The franchises that we work with have so many stories that have not yet been told, and there is always new content being released. We want people to remember a happier time while bringing products to the market that inspire joy.”

The Loungefly x StyleCaster panel is on at the Next Stage, March 14 from 2.30 to 3.30 pm CT, within the Trade Show in the Austin Convention Center, Exhibit Hall 4.

Catch Loungefly at SXSW from March 12 to 15 at the Austin Convention Center, Exhibit Hall 2-5, booth 1235.

