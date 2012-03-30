From Social-To-Stage Style At SXSW: A Spotlight On Spotify

Here at StyleCaster, we’re all about bringing Style to the People… but we couldn’t do that if it weren’t for a lil’ thing we like to call the Interweb, right? Because of the social sites out there, style fiends like you and me can share pics of cool stuff directly with professional experts like Prabal, @OscarPRGirl, or even the Olsen Twins.

Segue to Spotify: the sharing tool that’s just as cool…but for music.

As soon as StyleCaster landed in Austin last weekend at SXSW, we sprinted over to Spotify’s neon green party house to catch up. Here’s a little chat we had with one of the brains behind the game-changing Spotify, Marketing Director Dave Altarescu:

SC: What’s been your favorite performance at SXSW? What’s one artist we should look out for this year?

DA: Last night we threw a secret performance where SBTRKT did a DJ set. I’m not usually a live DJ set person, but I thought what he was able to do with sound was awesome. We just had projections on lots of buildings all around of SBTRKT’s tribal mask.

SC: Spotify has made it possible to create your own concert from the comfort of your home or desktop; how would you say this will effect the art of live performances?

DA: I think that spotify allows you to discover music and find out about artists, and that’s increasing the number of live performances you’re going to. I don’t think I would have known about SBTRKT had it not been for Spotify but I was lookig forwrd to seeing it. It makes me want to see shows I otherwise wouldn’t have heard about.

SC: What’s the next step for the music biz going digital?

DA: Sharing music easily with your community takes down all the walls and democratizes the music industry. You have access to over 16 million songs on Spotify, and that’s never been possible before. It’s magical in that respect.

SC: How would you say Spotify has helped to bridge the music industry with the style space?

DA: Music tends to be a big passion point for people – something they use to identify themselves with. So is fashion. We’re helping to bring music back to the center of every conversation.

SC: At StyleCaster, we always cheer on the notion of “Style to the People.” How would you say Spotify has brought style to the people?

DA: Music is a form of style isn’t it? Music has a lot to do with how people identify themselves and what their style is.

SC: Who would you say has stellar on-stage style?

DA: Wylie Gelber from the band Dawes. And (looks through his Spotify app)…Jay Z. I saw him at carnegie hall and he did 3 costume changes and I thought that was stylish.

Check out the slide show for some stellar stage styles at Spotify Live during SXSW, featuring A$AP Rocky, Grimes and SBTRKT. And since sharing is caring, share your Spotify selects in the comments below!