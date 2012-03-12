Over 20 items you need to look stylish and feel comfortable at the SXSW 2012 Music Festival
StyleCaster
Share

SXSW 2012 Music Festival Shopping Guide: What To Wear In Austin This Week

What's hot
StyleCaster

SXSW 2012 Music Festival Shopping Guide: What To Wear In Austin This Week

Susie G
by
SXSW 2012 Music Festival Shopping Guide: What To Wear In Austin This Week
26 Start slideshow

I don’t know about you guys out there, but my Twitter and Facebook feeds have been blowing up with all things SXSW —  the annual mega-festival down South.

This past weekend, Austin played host to the Film & Interactive portions of the festival with tons of social media personalities (From @Bergdorfs to @BoF) Tweeting, Instagramming, Foursquaring and so on throughout the last few days.

But starting tomorrow, the music portion kicks off, with tons of up-and-coming musical talents from home and abroad taking the stage around downtown Austin. The music festival also overlaps with SXSW’s fashion platform Style X this Friday and Saturday which you should totally swing by for a chance to meet local designers and other fellow fashion-lovers.

For those who are fortunate enough to be heading down there this week and managed to find a hotel room or a spare couch, why not make your lives a little bit easier by checking out StyleCaster’s official shopping guide to SXSW 2012?

With daily temps ranging from a low of 57°F to a high of 81°F this week in Texas’ hipster capital, you’re going to want to dress in layers and of course look stylish at the same time–so, what exactly should you pack?

From floral print denim to maxi-length skirts, our SXSW 2012 shopping guide falls right in line with some of spring’s hottest trends while keeping in mind that you’re going to want to feel comfortable in those layered outfits.

Check out over 20 must-have items for this year’s SXSW Music Festival in the slideshow above, and let us know what your go-to SXSW item is this year by leaving a comment down below!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 26

ASOS Shirt Dress In Rose And Aztec Print, $71.62, at ASOS

ASOS Mex Tex Straw Fedora Hat, $39.39, at ASOS

ASOS White Round Sunglasses, $26.86, at ASOS

ASOS Oversized Tex Mex Skull Backpack, $71.62, at ASOS

Zara Printed Trousers, $79.90, at Zara

Stussy Halter One Piece Bathing Suit, $104, at Stussy

Madewell Roseblossom Sundress, $198, at Madewell

Caged Tie Blouse, $48, at Nasty Gal

Mary Meyer Slit Skirt, $108, at Kin Los Angeles

TOPSHOP Spiral Tunnel Earrings, $12, at TOPSHOP

Wildfox 'BLAME IT ON MY WILD HEART' Barefoot T Dress, $97, at Wildfox

Bambi and Manson Dogtown Denim Shorts, about $72.33, at Bambi and Manson

Something Else by Natalie Wood Dotty Bodice Dress, $152, at Madewell

Wool And The Gang Tala Tank, $95, at Wool And The Gang

Swedish Hasbeens Duck Toe Sandal, $278, at Swedish Hasbeens

Current/Elliott The Floral Stiletto Jeans, $214, at ShopBop

Happy Socks Dots Fade 03 Socks, $12, at Happy Socks

ACNE Pistol Suede Ankle Boots, $570, at NET-A-PORTER

James Perse Curved Hem Shell Top, $85, at Revolve Clothing

TOPSHOP MOTO Acid Supersoft Leigh Jean, $76, at TOPSHOP

Vans Hawaiian Slip-On Lo Pros, $50, at Vans

Rails Danna Button Down, $118, at Revolve Clothing

Wayuu Taya Foundation Susu Bag, $175, at ShopBop

Aquarius Water Short in Sun Orange, $70, at Aquarius

Zara Printed Blouse With Scarf, $59.90, at Zara

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Spring Break Giveaway: Enter To Win These Essentials!

Spring Break Giveaway: Enter To Win These Essentials!

Promoted Stories

share