SXSW 2012 Music Festival Shopping Guide: What To Wear In Austin This Week

I don’t know about you guys out there, but my Twitter and Facebook feeds have been blowing up with all things SXSW — the annual mega-festival down South.

This past weekend, Austin played host to the Film & Interactive portions of the festival with tons of social media personalities (From @Bergdorfs to @BoF) Tweeting, Instagramming, Foursquaring and so on throughout the last few days.

But starting tomorrow, the music portion kicks off, with tons of up-and-coming musical talents from home and abroad taking the stage around downtown Austin. The music festival also overlaps with SXSW’s fashion platform Style X this Friday and Saturday which you should totally swing by for a chance to meet local designers and other fellow fashion-lovers.

For those who are fortunate enough to be heading down there this week and managed to find a hotel room or a spare couch, why not make your lives a little bit easier by checking out StyleCaster’s official shopping guide to SXSW 2012?

With daily temps ranging from a low of 57°F to a high of 81°F this week in Texas’ hipster capital, you’re going to want to dress in layers and of course look stylish at the same time–so, what exactly should you pack?

From floral print denim to maxi-length skirts, our SXSW 2012 shopping guide falls right in line with some of spring’s hottest trends while keeping in mind that you’re going to want to feel comfortable in those layered outfits.

Check out over 20 must-have items for this year’s SXSW Music Festival in the slideshow above, and let us know what your go-to SXSW item is this year by leaving a comment down below!