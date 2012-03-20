StyleCaster
SXSW 2012 Music Festival & StyleX Highlights: Photo Diary

Susie G
by
I never thought I’d ever hear myself say, “What do Theophilus London, GZA from the Wu-Tang Clan and Leandra Medine a.k.a. the Man Repeller have in common?”

If you would of guessed the answer to be the SXSW 2012 Music Festival, then you my friend would be oddly enough correct!

StyleCaster’s own Ari S. Goldberg headed down to Austin, TX this past weekend to not only make an appearance at SXSW’s fashion platform known as StyleX,  but to also squeeze in a few excellent music shows as well (I mean, how could you not down there?!)

Running into StyleCaster faves like Danni Snyder from DANNIJO, Lily Mandelbaum and Elisa Goodkind of StyleLikeU, and Joah Spearman of StyleX, Ari managed to take full advantage of his time down in (what I like to call) Texas’ hipster capital, with a camera-phone in hand!

Click through the slideshow above to check out all of Ari’s snaps from SXSW!

Did you also manage to make it out to this year’s SXSW Festival? Be sure to upload and share your photos with the whole StyleCaster community at www.StyleCaster.com!

 

Ari ran into Leandra Medine and Danni Snyder while down in Austin

Comparing shoe swag with Leandra

Backstage view at the Theophilus London show at Stubb's

Crowd view at the MySpace party featuring Edward Sharpe and the Magnificent Zeros and Mumford & Sons

Danni Snyder and Ari rocking their Falling Whistles at Stubb's

Ari speaking on the StyleX panel with Lily Mandelbaum and Elisa Goodkind of StyleLikeU, and Joah Spearman of StyleX

"Before" dinner shot at Ironworks BBQ

Ari with Ray Siegel, social media gal at Lucky

Austin's 6th Street is ground central for SXSW

Austin Bisnow and Knocked Up Kids perform at BandPage

Hang times with Austin Bisnow and Ari

The GZA of Wu-Tang Clan rocks the crowd while on the Doritos Stage

