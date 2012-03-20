SXSW 2012 Music Festival & StyleX Highlights: Photo Diary

I never thought I’d ever hear myself say, “What do Theophilus London, GZA from the Wu-Tang Clan and Leandra Medine a.k.a. the Man Repeller have in common?”

If you would of guessed the answer to be the SXSW 2012 Music Festival, then you my friend would be oddly enough correct!

StyleCaster’s own Ari S. Goldberg headed down to Austin, TX this past weekend to not only make an appearance at SXSW’s fashion platform known as StyleX, but to also squeeze in a few excellent music shows as well (I mean, how could you not down there?!)

Running into StyleCaster faves like Danni Snyder from DANNIJO, Lily Mandelbaum and Elisa Goodkind of StyleLikeU, and Joah Spearman of StyleX, Ari managed to take full advantage of his time down in (what I like to call) Texas’ hipster capital, with a camera-phone in hand!

Click through the slideshow above to check out all of Ari's snaps from SXSW!

