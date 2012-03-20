StyleCaster
SXSW 2012 Music Festival: Street Style & Party Snaps

Susie G
by
This past week, our good friend, photographer and man-about town Antwan Duncan headed down to Austin, TX to check out the annual SXSW festival.

With a camera in tow, Antwan managed to hit up all the hottest spots down in the big T-X, running into a few familiar and stylish faces along the way.

There was quite a hodgepodge of denim bottoms, lightweight maxi skirts, printed button-down shirts, graphic T-shirts, and even the glorious comeback of the over-sized acid wash denim jacket. The big trend at this year’s SXSW festival was one which we’ve usually seen in years past–cool and comfortable.

Be sure to check out SXSW’s latest set of street style and party mavens in the slideshow above–you may even spot a few folks you recognize!

To see more excellent photosnaps from our boy Antwan Duncan, be sure to check out his website I Think You’re Swell, and don’t forget to follow him on Twitter @AntwanDuncan to find out where his travels take him to next!

 

Flosstradamus check out some new kicks down in Austin

Oh you know, it's just Kreayshawn chilling at the center of a half-pipe. NBD.

The poster children for Manic Panic

Steve Aoki getting his knowledge on

Lil Jon shows T-shirt love for Steve Aoki

Looks like Dee of Dee and Ricky is doing bit of a shoe shopping at SXSW

Oh, Antwan Duncancan't you bring us along on all of your adventures?

