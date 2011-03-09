SXSW 2011 Video Playlist: StyleCaster Edition

SXSW, one of the biggest music conferences in the world, will be taking place next week in Austin, TX. And if you haven’t heard already, StyleCaster and Death + Taxes are teaming up with Travaasa Austin, Wonderful Pistachios and Siggi’s yogurt to put on one heck of a shin dig on Saturday, March 19th. Bands scheduled to play at the event which is being held at Cheer Up Charlie’s in Downtown Austin include indie staples like Dan Deacon, Pains of Being Pure at Heart and Manhattan Murder Mystery, as well as newcomers like Austra, Diamond Rings, Writer, Heavy Hawaii and Dirty Beaches.

If none of the aforementioned bands ring a bell, then worry not! Below are a few selected videos from some of the bands on the bill to get yourself familiar with, just in time for our party during SXSW next week!

Dan Deacon – “Crystal Cat”



Pains of Being Pure At Heart – “Young Adult Friction”



Heavy Hawaii – “Better”



Dirty Beaches – “Coast to Coast”



Austra – “Beat and the Pulse”





Manhattan Murder Mystery – “Parking Lot”



Diamond Rings – “All Yr Songs”





Don’t want to miss out on the slickest party happening this year at SXSW? Be sure to visit http://www.stylecaster.com/sxsw/vip for more information on how you can be raging out with the StyleCaster crew next week in Austin!