StyleCaster
Share

SXSW 2011: SPIN Magazine and The Best of the Week

What's hot
StyleCaster

SXSW 2011: SPIN Magazine and The Best of the Week

Susie G
by
SXSW 2011: SPIN Magazine and The Best of the Week
32 Start slideshow

This past Saturday, StyleCaster and company brought the house down with our first-ever SXSW event featuring the likes of Austra, Diamond Rings, We Are Enfant Terrible, The Pains of Being Pure At Heart and legend-in-the-making, Mr. Dan Deacon.

Thanks to the 5,000+ people that came out to party with us at Cheer Up Charlie’s in Downtown Austin. Music lovers lined the streets to get in on the sweet action, as SPIN Magazine even named the Pains show as the “Best Band to Watch Through a Fence,” as well as giving favorable mention to Dan Deacon’s set who got some cred for the “Best Remix of the Hokey Pokey.” Shout-outs also went to We Are Enfant Terrible for their jam “Anything Less Than Extraordinary is a Waste of My Time” being declared by SPIN as “Best SXSW Theme Song.” Superhumanoids’ performance at our party also got highlighted by the iconic music mag, having proclaimed the band’s show to be the “Best Excuse to Fall in Love.”

Special thanks go to our partner Wonderful Pistachios who made sure that all of our friends that came to our party were well fed with healthy food all day! You can hit them up and thank them on Twitter @getcrackin!

To witness all the madness and mayhem that went down this past weekend, check out all the photos in the slide show above!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 32

Where's Waldo?: The Dan Deacon Version

If only we knew of a place that sold chicken and waffle sandwiches in New York City...

Heavy-hitters Heavy Hawaii rock the crowd at Cheer up Charlie's

Thanks to everyone who came to our concert on Saturday! We had a great time partying with you!

Concert-goers get crackin' on some Wonderful Pistachios

TREND ALERT: Face paint was seen recently on the runways at Paris, and now it's hit the streets of Austin!

Warning: Side effects of seeing Dan Deacon may include crowdsurfing

Dan Deacon wore that Wonderful Pistachios hat all day - truth

Dan Deacon gets the crowd just a little bit closer to the heavens with his out-of-this-world performance at Saturday's concert

If you didn't follow Dan's hokey-pokey-esque instructions on Saturday, everyone had to point at you

Guess someone is allergic to the hokey pokey?

Fans crowd around Dan Deacon as he performs off-stage, in the audience

Dan Deacon wasn't the only one-man band we had performing on Saturday! Meet synth pop performer Diamond Rings!

Dan Deacon hanging out at Cheer Up Charlie's pre-showtime

Indie music fans line up at the gate for Saturday's event

Dan Deacon's extremely colorful set-up

Austra keeping it awesome in Austin

Falling Whistles' whistle necklaces on display at Saturday's event

The Pains of Being Pure at Heart rip it up on the main stage

Diamond Rings is one of our favorite Canadian imports along with hockey and Molson beer

FACT: StyleCaster's Ari Goldberg, Diamond Rings, Clarence Chia and Mike Keriakos became instant BFFs on Saturday

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Japan Disaster Relief: Fashion World Gets In On The Cause

Japan Disaster Relief: Fashion World Gets In On The Cause

Promoted Stories

share