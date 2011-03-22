SXSW 2011: SPIN Magazine and The Best of the Week

This past Saturday, StyleCaster and company brought the house down with our first-ever SXSW event featuring the likes of Austra, Diamond Rings, We Are Enfant Terrible, The Pains of Being Pure At Heart and legend-in-the-making, Mr. Dan Deacon.

Thanks to the 5,000+ people that came out to party with us at Cheer Up Charlie’s in Downtown Austin. Music lovers lined the streets to get in on the sweet action, as SPIN Magazine even named the Pains show as the “Best Band to Watch Through a Fence,” as well as giving favorable mention to Dan Deacon’s set who got some cred for the “Best Remix of the Hokey Pokey.” Shout-outs also went to We Are Enfant Terrible for their jam “Anything Less Than Extraordinary is a Waste of My Time” being declared by SPIN as “Best SXSW Theme Song.” Superhumanoids’ performance at our party also got highlighted by the iconic music mag, having proclaimed the band’s show to be the “Best Excuse to Fall in Love.”

Special thanks go to our partner Wonderful Pistachios who made sure that all of our friends that came to our party were well fed with healthy food all day! You can hit them up and thank them on Twitter @getcrackin!

