Swoon! Diane Kruger is a Vision in Silver Prabal Gurung

Here’s a wonderful way to end your week: Last night, at a Tiffany & Co. dinner in Beverly Hills, one of our very favorite style stars Diane Kruger stunned in a gold and silver gown by Prabal Gurung. We’ve already proclaimed our love for Prabal’s Fall 2011 collection plenty of times, but seeing the hand-painted metallic gown on such a beauty really brings it to life. The sequins, the feathers, the embroidery… it’s perfect. Don’t you agree? Diane has been killing it with her outfit choices lately — from the Jason Wu shorts suit to a Chanel tweed jacket paired with the Miu Miu glitter booties of our dreams — but this dress really takes the cake. I bet her boyfriend Pacey, excuse me, Joshua Jackson, was totally blown away.

Photo courtesy of Prabal Gurung