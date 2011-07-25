Swoon Alert: Chanel’s Wrap Around Watch is Deadly Amazing

Sometimes there are pieces that appear in stunning, beautiful, amazing Cruise collections in Antibes, France that you must take note of because they just might be game changers. Amidst diamond feather broaches and boucl jackets over bathing suits, wrapped around a pretty model’s wrist was a white watch with diamonds and such a pretty face.

I know major chunky, heavy watches are still all the rage, but somewhere between overly delicate, ‘how can you tell time on that?’, and ‘why are you still wearing your Dad’s watch?’ is Chanel‘s lovely timekeeper from Resort 2011.

It retails for $9,500 and it will be available in October, should you feel ready to take a leap. I mean, if you’re going to leap, it might as well be in Chanel.