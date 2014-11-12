Meet Switch—the Tinder of Job Search Apps

Swipe left if you like, swipe right if you don’t. Simple right? Well the brainiacs at Switch App figured that if Tinder makes it possible to find your soulmate with a simple flick of the finger, you should be able to find your perfect job in the same manner.

Switch, which launched in June, makes the unbearable job search just a little more fun and, well, bearable. Gone are the days when you spent all your time tailoring cover letters to each individual job posting, and wishing on a star your current employer wouldn’t see the resume you just uploaded to Monster.com. Switch pulls in your resume and experience from LinkedIn directly, shows you listings you might be interested in, and you can browse and apply anonymously.

See a position you like? Just swipe left or tap the checkmark. If a recruiter likes you too, you’ll be matched. Perhaps the best part is that once a match is made, you are put in direct contact with the recruiter—so the dreaded “will they/won’t they contact me” game is thrown out the window.

We’ve tried this app and as far as we can tell, it’s pretty much the greatest thing ever. Check out the highlights (and just one lowlight) below:

PROS

It’s FREE

Sign up takes less than a minute, and the interface is simple and easy to use

You can browse and apply anonymously… and anywhere.

You don’t have to spend time writing (and re-writing) cover letters and resumes, since it pulls in LinkedIn information

You can choose to connect only if the feeling is mutual

You can network with employees at desirable companies, like Spotify, People Magazine, Wikipedia and Dropbox.

Recruiters can benefit from the simplicity, and can vet potential candidates on-the-go

Salaries are included on many listings

You can share listings with friends

Cons

The app is only currently useful to job searchers and recruiters in New York City—but it has plans to expand to San Francisco and Washington, D.C. soon.

What are you waiting for? Beef up your LinkedIn profile and get swiping.