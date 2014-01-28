Make Swine Chef Phil Conlon’s Potato Chip Nachos



Looking for the perfect Super Bowl game day recipe? Something seriously filthy, and totally decadent? New York City-based Swine Chef Phil Conlon has the perfect recipe for you—potato chip nachos. Yes, it is a thing, and it is amazing. Read on for how to make this amazing treat yourself.

Chef Phil Conlon’s Potato Chip Nachos (pictured above)

Serves 5

Ingredients

2 bags kettle cooked potato chips

2 jalapeños, sliced into rings

1 bunch scallions, sliced

1 pound pork belly, fat cap removed

1 pint heavy cream

8 ounces room temperature New York cheddar, grated

4 ounces room temperature goat cheese

4 ounces room temperature cream cheese

Directions

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Season pork belly with salt and pepper, wrap with foil, and place on a sheet pan or oven-safe dish. Cook for one hour and allow to rest and come to room temperature.

For the cheese sauce, pour cream into a heavy bottomed pot and bring to a simmer. Reduce to a low flame, add cheddar and cream cheese, and stir frequently until combined. To finish, add goat cheese and salt and pepper to taste. Cover with foil and set aside.

Cut pork belly into bite-size pieces, season with salt and pepper, and cook in a sauté pan on a high flame until crispy. Assemble on a large plate in two layers, starting with a shallow pool of cheese sauce, topped with chips, scallions, jalapenos (to taste), more cheese sauce. Sprinkle the top layer with crispy pork belly.

