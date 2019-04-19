The Swimwear Trends Sure to Take Over Your Instagram Feed This Summer

Scroll To See More Images

Believe it or not, swim season is just around the corner. With longer days and warmer weather on the horizon, many of us are ditching our frame-swallowing parkas and knit OOTDs in favor of poolside backdrops and, well, a lot more skin. And those of you who are remotely interested in Instagram—or fashion—know Instagram’s sizable community of fashion girls is arguably neck-and-neck with designer ready-to-wear shows when it comes to deciding which swimwear trends will pervade summer 2019. (Before you go poo-pooing social media’s influence over all of our sartorial choices, remember that many of last season’s most coveted—and photographed—pieces were elevated on Instagram. Realisation Par’s best-selling leopard-print Naomi skirt and while strappy “naked” sandals both come to mind.)

In terms of swimwear, Instagrammers tend to love a good poolside pic. Whether it’s a bold selfie showing off your backside (let’s be honest here) or a more elevated image dawning a one-piece layered under your go-to denim cut-offs, swimwear posts are not only a cheeky (literally) way to show off some skin, but they also just exude those warm-and-fuzzy tropical vibes that make us cherish summer so, so much. Of course, plenty of IG’s most stylish influencers embrace of the modern-day bikini pic trope too, mixing up their typical street-style-ready full-length shots and detailed flat-lays with carefree, bikini-clad images of themselves frolicking along the beach or lounging by the pool. These are the kind of posts that not only remind us that, we too, need a vacation—or at least a relaxing day off—but that also incite some serious closet envy in the swimwear sector.

Last year’s viral swimwear trends included fruit prints, ruffled sleeves, cut-out one-pieces and of course, the ultra-flattering tie-front top. While these trends certainly aren’t going anywhere this year, there are some fresh swimwear styles starting to crop up with increased regularity across the feeds of fashion’s elite. The overarching trend for 2019 seems to be the infiltration of sartorial trends infused into swimsuit designs, from corset-like lace-up detailing to wrap-dress inspired waist ties. Fortunately, these upcoming trends are as flattering as they are wearable—even the Baywatch-inspired, high-cut style that’s amassed a sizable following this spring is fit for everyday wear this summer.

1. Corset Styles

Lace-up fastening with grommet detailing has been a consistent trend for the past couple years, with it-brands like Reformation and For Love & Lemons embracing the corset-like design. Now, the trend has made its way to swimwear, and the result couldn’t be sexier.

With a high-rise, tie-front top and cut-out detailing, this chic two-piece capitalizes on a number of current swimwear trends without looking extra. (God forbid!!)

Lovewave Santeria High-Waist Bottoms, $98 at Revolve

With an off-the-shoulder neckline and strappy cut, this bikini nods to Victorian-era dressing while still looking distinctly contemporary.

Off-the-Shoulder Lace-Up Two-Piece Bikini Set, $48 at Forever 21

Gingham is proving to be this spring/summer’s equivalent of last fall/winter’s animal print, and this lace-up two piece manages to nail both trends without looking costume-y.

Marysia Riviera Bikini Bottoms, $169 at Shopbop

2. Wrap-Style Tie Details

The wrap silhouette is one timeless design feature that actually never goes out of style, but certainly rises to immeasurable surges in popularity with solid regularity. Emily Ratajkowski’s swimwear label, Inamorata, launched a strappy, over-the-top, tied one-piece that nearly broke the internet (or maybe it was just her other-worldly figure). Either way, from skinny strap-wrap details to ladylike waist ties, this motif is one swimwear trend that will have surely garner a social media omnipresence this summer.

One of the best dupes we’ve found for the perpetually sold-out George’s one-piece by Inamorata.

Out From Under Wrap Front One-Piece Swimsuit, $72 at Urban Outfitters

The ladylike tie detail not only flatters the waist, but it also offsets the plunging neckline.

Montce Swim Tropez One-Piece, $198 at Revolve

Ruffles aren’t going away this year—but give your look some bonus points a wrap-like bodice.

LOVESHACKFANCY Opal Belted Ruffled Floral Print Swimsuit, $270 at Net-a-Porter

3. Stripes

For those who prefer a fuss-free, athleisure aesthetic in their daily wardrobe, classic stripe prints will be this year’s go-to. While stripes often get a bad rep for being allegedly unflattering, these styles prove the classic print is anything but.

Elongating diagonal stripes with a universally flattering color blocked palette? Added to cart.

Cupshe Honey Girl Stripes Bikini, $25.99 at Cupshe

This chic one-piece channels your inner ’50s-era bombshell, but with mid-section flattering tie detailing to keep things current.

Anne Marie Striped One-Piece Swimsuit, $168 at Anthropologie

This flattering onesie is channeling major ’70s babe vibes.

Multicolor Stripe One-Piece Swimsuit, $24.90 at Forever 21

4. Smocking

Smocking and ruching are two sartorial themes that have been gaining momentum since the final quarter of last year. Now, this ultra-comfy, stretch-fabric design is charming the world of swimwear, with vintage-inspired and unapologetically feminine smocked styles making their way into best-selling categories on e-comm sites (and also into the presumably endless collections of style stars).

Fashion still isn’t over animal prints, but ruched designs offer you one way to capture the trend without looking so last year.

Ventura Bikini Bottom, $98 at Reformation

Ditsy floral matched with figure-flattering smocking? Yes please.

Kisuii Annis Smocked Bikini Top, $130 at Shopbop

With a rise of silhouette and off-the-shoulder cut, please tell us how one is supposed to resist this affordable set?

Tee Ink High Waist Bikini Bottoms, $38 at Forever 21

5. Underwire Tops

This lingerie-inspired trend started making waves on IG last year, but this year brands have taken notice in this V-design underwire style that’s starting to garner mass-market attention. While many swimwear designs fail to offer on-trend options for those with an actual bust, this trend gives you the hold and lift you want, without looking basic or overly bedroom.

If you’re blessed with cleavage, please try this top.

Lovers & Friends the Feels Bikini Top, $88 at Revolve

Dainty florals with an underwires to design so you actually can frolic on the beach without a wardrobe malfunction.

Peony Floral Print Underwire Bikini Top, $98 at Net-a-Porter

One of the most forward and eye-catching sets we’ve seen in awhile.

Solid & Striped Denim Eva Top and Bottom Bikini Set, $214 at Farfetch

6. ’80s-Inspired High Cuts

A nod to Pamela Anderson’s one-piece of choice in the ’90s series Baywatch, this is one throwback trend that’s surely eye-catching, but also surprisingly wearable, thanks to the inherent blend of sex appeal and athleticism—and the cut’s unrivaled illusory powers to lengthen the legs instantly.

The coolest way to keep the leopard print trend relevant into mid-2019.

ASOS Design High-Leg Printed One-Piece Swimsuit, $38 at ASOS

You may feel like the centerfold in a ’90s bombshell magazine, but trust us, you’ll look amazing.

Superdown x Revolve Mona Bikini Bottom, $34 at Revolve

A girlier alternative to the traditional ’90s lifeguard look.

Shirred Cami One-Piece Swimsuit, $50 at Topshop

