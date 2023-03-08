These 6 Swimwear Trends Guarantee You’ll Have A Hot Spring Break

Scroll To See More Images

It’s that time of year when you walk into a clothing store and wonder why they have an entire display of swimsuits when it’s below 40 degrees outside (adjust to fit your current location). Even though it may not feel like it right now, summer is right around the corner which means it’s time to start considering which of the swimwear trends for 2023 you’re going to be participating in. Better yet, maybe you have a spring break trip booked and your participation in swimwear trends just became rather urgent. In either case, I’ve swam ahead of the pack, scrolled through all of the best swimwear sites and determined the six biggest swimwear trends for 2023. Your impending spring break just got hotter.

Now if spring break seems like a distant memory of college days past, no worries! Any beach day, poolside party or weekend trip post-grad can be considered a spring break and therefore deserves an updated swimwear style. This year’s swimsuit trends go far beyond the typical sexy string bikinis or sporty one-pieces—I’m talking lingerie-inspired bikini tops, ruffles galore and budding rosettes on side-ties. With so many different styles trending, you’ll be able to pick the one that makes you feel the most confident because confidence is the hottest thing you can wear.

Keep scrolling for my favorite picks of the six trends.

Lingerie-Inspired

Beach? Bedroom? What’s the difference? It’s becoming difficult to tell the difference between lingerie and swimwear because so many swimsuits are disguising themselves as lingerie. I personally love the soft, feminine touch that adding a piece of lace to a swimsuit can create. If you want to get in on the trend, look for swimwear with lace overlays, corset-like ties, bows on the straps or underwire lining. And of course, double-check that it’s waterproof.

Cora Ruffle One Piece Swimsuit

Were there mermaids in Bridgerton? This one-piece swimsuit has the same lace-up detailing as a corset but will do just fine in the water.

Lacy Scoop Bikini Top

This delicate white lace swimsuit top looks like a bralette but is totally waterproof. It has a crisscrossed tie back so you’ll be able to adjust the fit. Don’t forget to pair it with the matching lace bottoms.

Sparkly Suits

If you were a Twilight fan, this trend is for you! Your dream of sparkling in the sun has come true thanks to the sparkly swimsuit trend. Most swimsuit brands have a sparkly swimsuit in their collection right now which means you’ll be able to pick between plenty of silhouettes and colors—whatever makes you feel as sparkly on the inside as on the outside. I can attest that the sparkly material on these swimsuits isn’t scratchy and you’ll be able to comfortably enjoy your pool day.

Tan Sparkle Curtain Bikini Top

Forget the shimmer body oil hacks, all you need is this tan sparkly swimsuit! You’ll literally be glowing in the sun. Plus, the top and matching bottoms are each under $30.

Vinca Fawn Sparkle Bikini

I’m a huge fan of Triangl bikinis because you can order the pieces as a set but choose different sizes for the bikini top and bottoms, therefore ensuring a perfect fit! This sparkly green option is so fun.

Skirt Sets

If you’re a little extra, you’ll know that any outing is a styling opportunity. The skirt set trend is perfect for the hardcore fashionistas because it gives you a chance to wear your beach look in multiple ways. A skirt can also be great for a little extra coverage if you’re headed on a family vacation with your grandparents. Brands like SKIMS have a micro mini version of the trend and Frankies Bikinis has a skirt that is adjustable.

Cayman Skirt

Grabbing dinner after a day at the beach just got a whole lot easier because swimwear skirt sets are in! This sparkly skirt from Monday Swimwear can be layered over your bikini bottoms or one piece to turn your beach look into a whole ‘fit.

Swim Micro Mini Skirt

The micro mini skirt trend is significantly easier to rock on the beach when you’re already showing a little cheek. This mini swim skirt from SKIMS comes in three colors and is available in sizes XXS-4X.

Ruffles All-Around

This trend is for people who like to make an entrance. Ruffle trim isn’t the first thing that usually gets associated with a beach vacation but it sure makes it a whole lot more fun. Whether it’s a subtle ruffle trim on the outline of your bikini, or a full-on statement sleeve, adding this detail is a great way to accessorize without actually adding any additional pieces.

Annalie Top

I love the asymmetrical ruffles on this swimsuit top and the matching bottoms. The straps are thick which means they’ll be extra supportive.

Twist Front Ruffle Shoulder Bikini Top

Hot pink is one of the best swimsuit colors because it pops beautifully against any skin tone—the ruffle shoulders on this bikini bring the look to the next level. This bikini top and the matching bottoms are available in plus sizes 14-32.

Balconette Bikini Tops

The balconette trend is one of my absolute favorites because it caters to larger busts. I always look for swimsuits with a little extra coverage and support and therefore end up buying plenty of balconette-style tops. The balconette silhouette will give your pool day a vintage feel, especially if you choose to pair the top with high-waisted bottoms.

Jacquard Unlined Underwire Bikini Top

I can always count on Aerie for having affordable, quality bikinis just in time for summer. This balconette bikini top comes in three colors and looks so cute with the matching high-waisted bottoms.

Ruffled Up Underwire Bikini Top

This underwire bikini top has a retro feel with the classic Hawaiian print. Each Heavy Manners swimsuit is made in Portugal and the material is super soft and comfortable.

Garden Party-Inspired

Rosettes are one of the biggest trends in fashion right now. Everyone from Harry Styles to Bella Hadid to Lizzo has worn a garment adorned with floral appliqués. The trend is beginning to make its way to swimwear just in time for summer. Designers like Maygel Coronel have made the trend part of their brand’s signature style with entire collections based around the rosettes.

Rose Bandeau Top

The black and white contrast of this rose bandeau top is giving Meredith Blake from The Parent Trap. I love that the matching bottoms have their own flower detailing as well.

Trinitaria One-Piece Swimsuit

This swimsuit is definitely pricey but you can also wear it as a bodysuit with a pair of jeans, a maxi skirt or a mini! Think of it as a two-for-one special because it’s extra cute.