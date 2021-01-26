Dive In To The 2021 Swimwear Trends Coming To A Pool Near You

Scroll To See More Images

It may be the middle of winter, but my head is already dreaming about warmer weather, so these 2021 swimwear trends are not making it any easier to stay focused on the present. I love layering and winter looks as much as the next fashion girl, but there is something so appealing about laying out in the sun all day in a cute bathing suit. If you haven’t seen this year’s trends all over your Instagram feeds already, you’re about too.

Finding the perfect bathing suit is tough, no doubt about it. With so many styles, colors and brands to choose from (let alone figuring out sizing), shopping for your ideal bikini or one-piece can feel daunting. Luckily, the biggest trends for 2021 will look good on just about everybody. Whether you’re looking for an edgy deep-V design or a sleek one-shoulder silhouette for your next dream vacay, the options are pretty much endless.

Another trend carrying over from last summer is the barely-there string bikini, so skimpy styles are all the rage yet again. Celebs like Meghan Thee Stallion, Lizzo and Jennifer Lopez are already on board, so count me in, too. If you’ve already found a shape you love but are just looking to add some new colors into your collection, consider trying a rich espresso shade. Yes, you heard that right: brown bathing suits are everywhere right now. Not only do they make you look tan, but they’re even more neutral than that go-to black bikini that you’ve had for years. No, I didn’t see this trend coming, but yes, I’m super into it.

Ready to start shopping these trends for yourself? Read on to see the swimsuits I have my eye on right now and don’t hesitate to snag a few for yourself. We might not know what summer 2021 will look like, but I can guarantee that you’ll good, wherever you decide to catch some vitamin D.

Brown

Forget black and white—brown, cream and other neutral hues are where it’s at right now. Whether you choose plain or printed, it doesn’t matter, just as long as you rock this up-and-coming colorway in 2021. I never saw myself rocking a brown bikini before, but here we are.

Chocolate Brown Bikini

Riot Swim makes some of the sexiest bikinis on the market (I would know—I picked one up over the summer) and this swimsuit is clearly no exception. The underwire top gives all the support you could need, and the coordinating bottoms offer just the right amount of coverage.

Brown Cow Bikini

If you haven’t heard of Kitty and Vibe yet, prepare to be obsessed. Their fabric has SPF 50 protection, is processed using less water than most other suits and takes your hips and booty into consideration when it comes to sizing. Along with their myriad of cute tops like this tie-front option, you can choose from two bum sizes for every bottoms option, so say goodbye to saggy bikini bottoms that don’t fit right.

Triangle Brown Bikini

Enter: The affordable triangle bikini set that you’ve been looking for. This suit checks all the boxes and comes in tons of different colors—plus, it’s available on Amazon, so you can snag it for a last-minute trip when we can all finally travel again.

String Bikinis

Welcome to 2021: The year of the string bikini. Adjustable tops and bottoms may seem daunting, but have no fear: these modern versions don’t slip and slide like they used to. While I wouldn’t recommend wearing one the next time you opt to swim a few laps, there’s no better option for days spent tanning by the pool.

Itty Bitty Khaki Bikini

This suit from VDM convinced me to try an olive green bikini in 2021, especially with an itty-bitty string silhouette. Make sure to pick up the matching bottoms and lean into the cheeky-AF fit.

Classic Black String Bikini

PSA: This PrettyLittleThing set is currently on major sale. If you don’t have a plain black bikini top in your collection, let this be the sign you need to pick one up. The matching bottom is also a must-buy.

Femme Pink String Bikini

This set from Isabella Rose is giving me major Elle-Woods-Harvard-application-video vibes and I couldn’t be more here for it. Pick up the matching bottoms to complete your pretty in pink look and get your application on the fast-track to acceptance.

Asymmetrical

Officially give summer 2020 the cold shoulder with one of these asymmetrical suits. 2021 is all about one-shoulder swimwear and it’s the perfect alternative to the halter tops and bandeaus of yesteryear. Prepare to fall in love.

High-Side One-Piece

The tie at the waist! The high cut leg! The classic black! This fire swimsuit from Good American has all the makings of your next favorite one-piece, plus the year’s trendy one-shoulder detail.

Ruched One-Shoulder Bikini

Summersalt has won the internet over thanks to their selection of suits that are backed by some pretty serious testing. We’re talking 1.5 million body measurements from 10,000 women. BTW, this bikini top could totally double as a real crop top if you’re running errands straight after a dip in the pool! Don’t forget the matching bottoms, too.

Skinny Strap One-Piece

I have been looking at this suit from Frankie’s Bikinis since it dropped, so I might actually get out my debit card and treat myself to it. The dainty print is so feminine while the high sides and skinny one-shoulder strap are chic and sexy.

Deep V

How low will you? The limit doesn’t exist this season. I personally love suits with low necklines because they are always so, so flattering, but if any bigger-busted ladies are scared of this trend, know there are styles that offer that deep-V illusion with a little extra support, too. Go ahead, show a little skin.

The LBD Of Swimsuits

I told you—Summersalt makes some damn good suits. This v-neck style has tons of five-star ratings, so you’re almost guaranteed to love it. If you aren’t into classic black, it comes in six other colors as well.

Tropical Print One-Piece

We’ve covered a few neutral suits on this list, so if those aren’t your vibe, consider buying this wild one-piece from Farm Rio with its bold deep V and faux-wrap front. I never knew I that I needed toucan-printed swimwear in my life, but suddenly, I can’t resist.

Plunging One-Piece

Leave it to Ashley Graham to create the perfect black one-piece. This suit comes in sizes up to 24 and is available in three colors. I like this simple version for anyone with a larger chest because the small horizontal strap across the V-neck keeps the girls in place.



