The 2020 Swimwear Trends You’re Sure to Spot Anywhere the Sun Shines This Spring & Summer

Is it time to pack away all our winter coats yet? Don’t get me wrong—I love winter, but I’m ready to shed all my layers, step into a cute swimsuit and hit the damn beach. And I think once you see all the incredible 2020 swimwear trends, you’ll probably agree with me. They’re all practically begging to be worn with your toes in the sand, waves coming up to greet you and a drink in your hand. Maybe it’s the lack of beach weather even in Los Angeles, or maybe it’s just winter blues—Either way, I’m about to ditch all my turtlenecks and replace them with these chic swimsuit trends for 2020.

Whether you’re like me, and desperately need a tropical vacation, or just want to start packing for that spring break trip coming up, the 2020 swimwear trends are here to keep you right on track. Finding the perfect swimsuit is difficult, but knowing the trends can help you to decide what style you might want to try this year. From flirty one-pieces to barely-there bikinis, these swimsuit trends are ready to be worn in the sun—or under an umbrella, if that’s more your speed.

Below, you’ll find seven swimwear trends you can expect to see wherever the sun is shining this spring and summer. Grab some sunscreen, a towel and one of these endlessly cool swimsuits, and you’re ready to have the warm weather adventure of your life.

Long-Sleeved & Lovin’ It—

Play with symmetry this spring and summer and try a long-sleeved swimsuit. Whether it’s a bikini or one piece, you’re sure to look cute AF—while also protecting your arms from harmful sun rays. It’s a win/win situation, really.

Fun, Flirty & Floral—

What’s more classically spring than florals? Let your swimsuit be the garden of your dreams with floral one-pieces, tankinis, bikinis—You name it.

Itty Bitty Bottoms—

If you’re itching for a truly all-over tan, you can’t go wrong with the tiny bikini bottom trend for spring and summer 2020. Try a bikini bottom that ties at the side for a fun (and easily removable) look. And remember: Every body is a bikini body!

Hello, High-Waisted—

Back for 2020 is the classic high-waisted bikini. This is one of my personal favorites, and I’m glad it’s staying in style for the new season. Vintage vibes, here we come.

Orange You Glad—

Like the prettiest sunset, orange hues will rule your spring and summer. 2020 is sure to bring so many gorgeous orange swimsuits in myriad styles, so you can grab whichever ‘suits’ you and go.

Cut It Out—

Bare it all this year, babes. Spring and summer 2020 is bound to be chock-full of cut-out swimsuits. Whether it’s a bikini or one-piece, you’re sure to see a lot of extra skin at the beach.

Let’s Get Wild—

Once again, bold animal prints reign. If you’ve got an animal print swimsuit from 2019, you can get even more use out of it in 2020. From leopard print to snake print, there are so many adorable ways to rock this trend.