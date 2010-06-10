Swimwear Designer Brette Sandler Shares The Season’s Top Trends

Designer Brette Sandler

Should you be in the market for a new bikini, the must-have trends to look out for right now are big graphic prints, cut-outs, and forever retro, swimwear designer Brette Sandler (a favorite of Kate Bosworth, Heidi Klum and Leighton Meester) tells writer Suzanne Singer of The Inside Source. The 20-something New Yorker, who launched her line at the ripe old age of 22, continues, This season I went totally art deco and retro fun graphic prints, and as always chic hardware detailing vintage pins, gold studs, and grommets were added to all the suits.

Explaining where she finds inspiration for her designs, Sandler says she looks to the past: I always buy the vintage bikinis, which I have started to collect. Her technical training as a student at Parsons also comes in handy: I also love to collect the old vintage Singer patterns, that I sometimes actually cut and play around with on my sewing machine. Her craftiness resurfaces when deciding on prints: I [also] buy lots of 50 of more vintage scarves for $10 and manipulate the prints to make them my own.



I buy these scarf lots all the time, you never know what you are going to get! I use these as print inspiration for upcoming seasons,” Brette says of this vintage scarves from eBay.

Her love of vintage (and a good bargain) doesnt stop with apparel, as Sandler also admits to combing eBay for housewares: You can find great Hollywood Regency chairs, and mid-century modern furniture and reupholster or repaint! My apartment, which is also my workspace has to be a place where I am visually stimulated so I can be inspired to create and design.



A look from Brette Sandler’s current collection.



A bandeau bikini set from Brette Sandler collection.

For more of Sandler and her style, check out The Inside Source.

Meredith Barnett is the Editorial Director for The Inside Source, a digital style magazine presented by eBay. The Inside Source writer Suzanne Singer authored this article in its original form. All images provided by Brette Sandler

Related:

Basta Surf Sexes Up Wave-Worthy Swimwear

Hip Girlie Neon Bikini Style