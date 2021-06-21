Amazon Has the Cutest Swimwear on Sale for Prime Day So You Can Stock Up for Summer

Scroll To See More Images

Now that summer’s officially arrived and we can actually leave our homes this year, it’s probably time to start thinking about giving our stale swimwear lineup a refresh for Shot Girl Summer. And, now’s the best time to shop all the best swimwear deals Amazon Prime Day has on offer — and trust me, there are literally tons of them to shop. From luxury labels like Luli Fama to affordable brands like CUPSHE, there are so many stellar deals to take advantage of over the next two days.

Of course, as you probably guessed, you do have to be an Amazon Prime member to get access to this enormous sale (there are so many scores besides discounted swimwear too, of course) so if you aren’t already, it’s definitely the perfect time to sign up before Black Friday 2021 season begins (after all, it’s closer away than you’d think). With your membership, you’ll get access to everything from Amazon Prime Video to free shipping and access to Prime Music. (Seriously, it will be worth it for the two-day shipping alone.)

Whether you’re into cheeky bikinis or sophisticated one-piece swimsuits, there’s a deal out there for everyone RN, but hurry, because stock is selling out quick. Scroll through below to check out some of my favorite swimsuits on sale for Prime Day now.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Cupshe Gingham Two-Piece Bikini Set (was $30)

This high-waisted duo could literally not be any cuter if it tried.

Hilor One-Shoulder Ruffled Monokini (was $34.99)

This is one of the chicest swimsuits I’ve seen all year.

Cupshe V-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit

If you’re not into the vertical stripe print, it’s also available in solid hues as well.

Sweaty Rocks Tie-Knot Printed Bikini (was $24)

This slinky little bikini comes in over 30 different patterns and colorways.

Cupshe Floral & Stripe Print Cut-Out One-Piece

Cut-out details are one of the hottest trends for swimwear this year.