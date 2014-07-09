Heat Wave: A Sultry Swimwear Editorial

StyleCaster Presents is a platform that spotlights amazing fashion editorials, creative photography, and innovative design work—all submitted by our vast network of creative collaborators. Our mission is to showcase the depth and breadth of creative thinking across many fields and many different perspectives. Every week, we publish a different feature that’s been hand-picked and curated by our editorial team to inspire, delight, and entertain. Want to see if your work highlighted on StyleCaster.com? Head over to our submissions page for more information on how you can be a part of the series!

It’s a Summer of Sex here at StyleCaster, and there’s no better way to celebrate than by showcasing swimwear looks that are almost too hot to handle. (Almost!) Photographer Bruce Soyez-Bernard takes us to the Hamptons this week, where we can indulge in sky high heels and piles of jewelry layered on top of bold colored one pieces and body skimming bikinis.

Photographer : Bruce Soyez-Bernard @ LVA

Model : Barbara Di Creddo @ IMG

Stylist : Rebecca Weinberg @ Judy Casey

Hair : Elsa Canedo using Living Proof and Shuly @ Factory Downtown Makeup : Mykel Renner for MAC Cosmetics

Retouching : Violaineb