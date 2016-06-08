StyleCaster
Share

25 Swimsuits You’d Never Guess Are Under $50

What's hot
StyleCaster

25 Swimsuits You’d Never Guess Are Under $50

by
25 Swimsuits You’d Never Guess Are Under $50
25 Start slideshow

A couple of years ago, I was forced to go to Las Vegas for a bachelorette party, and the bride—let’s call her Whitney—got so caught up in the pool-party scene that she marched into the Dolce & Gabbana store and emerged with a $500 metallic silver bikini. I, meanwhile, was slurping down frozen margaritas in my plain black $24 Target swimsuit—which I still wear to this day.

MORE: The 6 Secrets to Washing a Swimsuit 

That story stuck with me for a few reasons, but mainly because I simply can’t wrap my head around spending exorbitant amounts of money on a garment I wear a few times a year at best and that is brutally subjected to chlorine, salt, sweat, sun, and the aforementioned frozen margaritas. When it comes to swimwear, I prefer to cheap out, which, in 2016, isn’t so bad.

Like with regular clothing, cheap bathing suits have gotten a stylish, flattering boost from brands such as Zara, ASOS, and Nasty Gal, while plenty of pricier styles regularly go on sale at the top of the season. To prove it, here are 25 styles that all clock in at $50 or less.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 25

Printed Crisscross One-Piece Swimsuit, $45; at American Apparel

Off-the-Shoulder Bikini Top, $15.90; at Forever 21

Red Deep V High Cut One-Piece Swimsuit, $42; at Express

Evil Twin Underwire Top, $48.50; at ASOS

Palm Springs Suit, $50; at Topshop

 

Push-Up Bikini Top, $15; at H&M

Leafy Print Tankini Top, $45; at LOFT

Monokini with Caged Back, $24.90; at Wet Seal

Cicely Polka Dot Bikini Top, $40; at Rue 107

Tropical Tricini, $35.90; at Zara

Wrap Neck Bandeau Cut Out Swimsuit, $48.50; at ASOS

Balconette Bikini Top, $19.99; at H&M

Rip Curl Break Away Triangle Bikini Top, $26.40; at Nordstrom

LA Hearts Contrast Binding Push Up Bikini Top, $36.95; at PacSun

Double-Banded Bikini Bottom, $24; at Victoria's Secret

Blue Starry Triangle Bikini Set, 39.95; at Love Culture

RVCA Palm Top, $42; at Revolve

Cut Out Bikini Pant, $19; at ASOS

Dimepiece Lurk Halter Bikini Top, $50; at KNYEW

Gingham Seersucker Underwire Top, $39.99; at J.Crew

Beach to Beach Suit, $50; at Simply Be

Plunge Swimsuit, $35.50; at Misguided

Beach to Beach Bottom, $20; at Simply Be

Mesh Side High-Waist Bikini Bottom, $32; at American Apparel

Watermelon Bikini Set, $17; at Simply Be

Next slideshow starts in 10s

30 Vegetarian Recipes You'll Actually Want to Make This Summer

30 Vegetarian Recipes You'll Actually Want to Make This Summer
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share