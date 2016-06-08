25 Swimsuits You’d Never Guess Are Under $50

A couple of years ago, I was forced to go to Las Vegas for a bachelorette party, and the bride—let’s call her Whitney—got so caught up in the pool-party scene that she marched into the Dolce & Gabbana store and emerged with a $500 metallic silver bikini. I, meanwhile, was slurping down frozen margaritas in my plain black $24 Target swimsuit—which I still wear to this day.

That story stuck with me for a few reasons, but mainly because I simply can’t wrap my head around spending exorbitant amounts of money on a garment I wear a few times a year at best and that is brutally subjected to chlorine, salt, sweat, sun, and the aforementioned frozen margaritas. When it comes to swimwear, I prefer to cheap out, which, in 2016, isn’t so bad.

Like with regular clothing, cheap bathing suits have gotten a stylish, flattering boost from brands such as Zara, ASOS, and Nasty Gal, while plenty of pricier styles regularly go on sale at the top of the season. To prove it, here are 25 styles that all clock in at $50 or less.