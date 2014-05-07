StyleCaster
30 Fun Swimsuits Under $100

Sarah Barnes
by
Ready or not, beach season is right around the corner and our search for the perfect swimsuit is on. While the quest for the perfect bikini or one-piece is exciting, it isn’t always easy. Between outrageous price tags that’ll make you want to pour salt water on an open wound and unflattering fits that will make you want to hide under the shade. So we’ve put together the ultimate swimsuit shopping guide that features 30 flattering fits all –under $100.

Whether you’re planning on a cool Caribbean getaway or a trip to the neighborhood pool, here are 30 budget-friendly picks to get you through the season. And with prices like these, you wont feel guilty ordering that second mango margarita.

1 of 30

French Connection Woven Party Bikini, $79.02; at ASOS

Black Laser Cut Bikini, $64; at Topshop

Motel Goddess Swimsuit, $68; at Nasty Gal

Windowpane Convertible French Bikini, $96; at J.Crew

Milholme Bikini, $74; at Jack Wills

Seeing Spots One-Piece, $24.80; at Forever 21

Jungle Leaves Print Bikini, $47 ; at American Apparel

Leopard Print Halter Plunge Swimsuit, $45.15; at ASOS

Watermelon Strappy Back Bikini, $68; at Topshop

Macrame-Style Bikini, $39.88; at Old Navy

Bandeau Swimsuit, $24.95; at H&M

Hanky 2-Piece Swimsuit, $32.98; at Target

Bahari Aztec Print Bikini, $43.18; at Miss Guided

Studded Triangle Bikini, $34.98; at American Eagle

Sunflower Side Ruffle Bikini, $27.60; at Forever 21

Gypsy Moon Bikini, $84; at Roxy

White Floral Two Way Bikini, $40; at Dorothy Perkins

Skinny Black Stripe Bikini, $90; at Kate Spade Saturday

TYR Colorblock Front Zip One-Piece, $66; at Nordstrom

Diamond Zigzag Bikini Set, $28.86; at Go Jane

Beach Colorblock Bandeau One Piece, $79.50; at LOFT

Seaside Bikini, $78; at O'Neill

Billabong 'Beach' Crochet Bustier Bikini, $84.50; at South Moon Under

Beach Sexy Bralette, $53; at Victoria's Secret

Printed Bikini, $39.80; at Zara

Knotted Back Bikini, $58; at PINK

Deep Plunge Cut Out Swimsuit, $41.39; at ASOS

Polka Dot Bikini, $27.90; at H&M

Winnie Bikini, $97; at Triangl

I Love Rock and Roll One Piece, $45; at Lolli Swim

