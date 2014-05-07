30 Fun Swimsuits Under $100

Ready or not, beach season is right around the corner and our search for the perfect swimsuit is on. While the quest for the perfect bikini or one-piece is exciting, it isn’t always easy. Between outrageous price tags that’ll make you want to pour salt water on an open wound and unflattering fits that will make you want to hide under the shade. So we’ve put together the ultimate swimsuit shopping guide that features 30 flattering fits all –under $100.
Whether you’re planning on a cool Caribbean getaway or a trip to the neighborhood pool, here are 30 budget-friendly picks to get you through the season. And with prices like these, you wont feel guilty ordering that second mango margarita.
French Connection Woven Party Bikini, $79.02; at ASOS
Black Laser Cut Bikini, $64; at Topshop
Windowpane Convertible French Bikini, $96; at J.Crew
Leopard Print Halter Plunge Swimsuit, $45.15; at ASOS
Watermelon Strappy Back Bikini, $68; at Topshop
Macrame-Style Bikini, $39.88; at Old Navy
Bandeau Swimsuit, $24.95; at H&M
Hanky 2-Piece Swimsuit, $32.98; at Target
Sunflower Side Ruffle Bikini, $27.60; at Forever 21
Gypsy Moon Bikini, $84; at Roxy
TYR Colorblock Front Zip One-Piece, $66; at Nordstrom
Diamond Zigzag Bikini Set, $28.86; at Go Jane
Beach Colorblock Bandeau One Piece, $79.50; at LOFT
Printed Bikini, $39.80; at Zara
Knotted Back Bikini, $58; at PINK
Deep Plunge Cut Out Swimsuit, $41.39; at ASOS
Polka Dot Bikini, $27.90; at H&M
I Love Rock and Roll One Piece, $45; at Lolli Swim