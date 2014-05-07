30 Fun Swimsuits Under $100

Ready or not, beach season is right around the corner and our search for the perfect swimsuit is on. While the quest for the perfect bikini or one-piece is exciting, it isn’t always easy. Between outrageous price tags that’ll make you want to pour salt water on an open wound and unflattering fits that will make you want to hide under the shade. So we’ve put together the ultimate swimsuit shopping guide that features 30 flattering fits all –under $100.

Whether you’re planning on a cool Caribbean getaway or a trip to the neighborhood pool, here are 30 budget-friendly picks to get you through the season. And with prices like these, you wont feel guilty ordering that second mango margarita.