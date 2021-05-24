These Flattering AF Swimsuits Won’t Dig Into Your Skin or Cut off Your Circulation

Scroll To See More Images

Regardless of your body type, shape, and size, the battle of trying to find a figure-flattering and actually cute swimsuit that doesn’t dig into your skin can be a major challenge. Finding a swimsuit that’s not too loose nor too tight (because a saggy swimsuit is almost worse than one that digs in) is no easy feat.

Whether we’re talking about a bikini, sexy one-piece, or tankini, even if the fit of your swimsuit of choice is ~almost~ spot in, that doesn’t necessarily mean that it won’t cut into your skin in some places and droop in others. Sizing up or down is certainly an option, but it’s not foolproof.

Fortunately, there are other factors aside from size considerations that can help you find the best anti-digging swimsuit for your body shape that won’t put you at risk for a wardrobe malfunction — and that won’t cut off your circulation, for that matter. Just like seamless underwear and bras, seamless and anti-elastic swimwear is also a thing, which gives more stretch (in all directions) and helps the garment stick to your body like a second skin.

Another great anti-dig option is ruched and smocked fabrics that offer more stretch and movement and tend to be elastic-free — which is often the culprit. Scroll through below to check some of our favorite swimsuits that won’t pinch the skin or create the illusion of the dreaded “muffin top” situation.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

ToBeInStyle Seamless Cheeky Bikini Bottoms

If you’re into the cheeky fit (sun’s out, buns out, y’all) but not so into digging, these seamless bottoms will suit your fancy.

Volcom Simply Seamless Cut-Out One-Piece Swimsuit

Looking for a unique one-piece with a second-skin fit? This seamless swimsuit won’t disappoint.

Cupshe Ruched High-Rise Bikini Bottoms

Ruched detailing and a high-rise cut tend to cut down on digging and they also help accentuate an hourglass figure. Find the matching top here.

Luli Fama Seamless Wild Bikini Bottoms

For those who dig a Brazilian style, these animal-print, dig-free bottoms are it.

Pour Moi Space High Neck Bikini Top

While some of us may like a little side spillage, others do not — especially when that means your top’s digging into you. This full-coverage top is available in sizes 32A through 38G, so it’s got a good majority of us covered (literally).

Reformation Mandalay High Waisted Swim Bottoms

High-rise bottoms often get a bad rap for the dig factor, but these cute bottoms are an exception. They are designed with elastic and front seams, but the flattering fit gives plenty of room and helps provide tummy control too.

Volcom Simply Seamless Bikini

This sexy (and comfy) toplette sports the square neckline — on the year’s biggest trends — and offers a second-skin feel. You can find the matching bottoms here. Shop the matching bottoms here.

Andie Laguna One-Piece Swimsuit

Equal parts sexy and simple, this ultra-flattering one-piece features a cheeky back, high cut, and adjustable straps for a super smooth fit.

Reformation Ventura Smocked Bikini Bottom

Smocking = the ultimate anti-digging design feature and it’s also just flat-out cute AF. These bottoms are also available in black. You can shop the matching top here.

Aerie Leopard High Cut Cheeky Bikini Bottom

Look, there’s a reason why these crossover swim bottoms are best-seller (and almost always sold out). The ultra-flattering cut gives you a little bit of a smoothing effect without digging, while the cheeky backside shows off a little bit of that booty.