15 Swimsuits You Can Shop On Sale Before Summer Is Officially Over

There’s nothing quite as satisfying as sipping a cocktail poolside while wearing new swimsuits that makes you feel confident AF. The only thing that could possibly make it better (other than Harry Styles sitting next to me?): if you happen to get your brand-new swimsuits on sale. (!!) Because finding a swimsuit you absolutely love is a wonderful thing, but finding a swimsuit you love at a major discount is a dream. Thankfully, end-of-summer sales are here—and they’re seriously good. Don’t hang up those beach towels yet, folks, because we still have some swimsuit shopping to do.

Even if you already have a massive swimwear collection, you’re still going to want to stock your late-summer wardrobe with all of these on-sale swimsuits. From strappy bikinis to Instagram-worthy one-pieces, there’s a swimsuit for every style—and every budget. There’s just something so satisfying about finding the perfect swimsuit at an amazing price, so these end-of-summer deals make me feel like summer might just last forever. As someone who absolutely lives for fall, it takes a lot to make me wish the season would never end—but that’s exactly what these incredible deals do. Is summer my new favorite season? After seeing all the swimsuits on sale right now, it might just be, folks.

To give you a peek into what your favorite retailers are offering right now, I went ahead and rounded up 15 of the cutest swimsuits on sale right now. So go ahead and stock the hell up. The list features on-trend neon and tie-dye, vintage-inspired high-waisted bikinis, solid swimsuits you’ll want to wear for years to come and so much more. Whether you have one final vacation coming up or just want to prepare yourself for next year’s summer pool parties, you can’t go wrong with all of these incredible swimwear deals. There truly is something for everyone in these swimsuit sales, and you’ll probably be hard-pressed to not buy every single piece.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Alja Horvat Magical Fringed One-Piece Swimsuit

This fringed one-piece swimsuit will remind you that yes, we are all a little bit magical. It’s the type of swimsuit that stands out in a crowd, so you should definitely snag your size before it sells out.

2. Pink Swimsuit

The neon trend cannot be stopped! This neon pink swimsuit is seriously the perfect one-piece to add to your swimwear collection before summer ends—and it’s sure to stay on trend next year, too.

3. Lovers + Friends Cashel Top & Bottom

Ooh, I love a mint green moment. This Lovers + Friends mint bikini is a summer dream, and the fact that it’s on major markdown just makes it even better.

4. Wireless Flounce Bikini

In addition to neon, tie-dye is another trend that just won’t quit. Embrace the throwback style with this tie-dye flounce bikini, and watch as all eyes land on you this summer.

5. Rion Twist-Front One-Piece Swimsuit

The twist-front detail on this floral one-piece swimsuit just adds that extra bit of oomph. Catch me wearing this while sporting a giant sun hat and some vintage-inspired sunnies.

6. Ditsy Floral Halter Bikini Top & High-Waist Bottom

And another cute floral swimsuit for your consideration. This halter style bikini is great if you need some added support up top, and the pattern is just too cute to pass up.

7. The Nina Belt In Beach Plaid

This little Solid & Striped number was originally 180 bucks, so snagging it at under $125 is definitely a summer win. Plus, the belted plaid swimsuit is just absolutely adorable.

8. High-Leg Swimsuit

You didn’t think you’d only get one tie-dye swimsuit, did you? This blue and white tie-dyed one-piece from H&M is a frilly delight—and at under $17, you can’t miss.

9. Wide-Strap Plunge Bikini Top & Bottom

I can’t get over the adorable ring detail on this Aerie floral bikini, can you? The muted colors make this swimsuit both colorful and neutral at the same time, and I have to admit: I’m in love.

10. Lovewave Blondie One-Piece

If you’re searching for a seriously unique swimsuit this summer, this cut-out tropical print one-piece will definitely do the trick. With a striking silhouette, cute pattern and fun ring detail, there’s no stopping this beaut.

11. Triangle Bikini Top & Cheeky Bikini Bottom

For those who love a classic string bikini, you’re in luck. This lime green Aerie bikini is all kinds of cute, and you’re sure to keep it at the top of your swimsuit stack for seasons to come.

12. Out From Under Monica Double-Tie High-Cut One-Piece Swimsuit

Fans of cut-outs are going to fall in love with this Out from Under one-piece. The pastel blue is perfect for summer shenanigans, and the tie-front details are oh-so cute. Plus, you can’t beat that under-$30 price tag!

13. LPA Toto One-Piece

Prepare to have a white hot end-of-summer look with this white LPA one-piece. The off-shoulder style makes it stand out, but it’s still neutral enough to wear as a bodysuit after you finish up at the pool, too.

14. Extra High-Leg Swimsuit

Of course, it wouldn’t be a swimsuit round-up without an animal print one-piece, now would it? For a fresh take on a classic animal print, try this H&M high-leg swimsuit in a bold neon green this season.

15. Madewell Second Wave Spaghetti-Strap One-Piece Swimsuit

Finally, allow me to introduce you to the perfect transitional swimsuit: this brick red sunflower-adorned one-piece. Once the temperatures cool off, you can wear it as a bodysuit with your favorite jeans and a leather jacket for a look that’s effortlessly chic.