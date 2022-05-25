25 Swimsuits For Men That He’ll Actually Love With Features Like Zip Pockets & More

Scroll To See More Images

Men’s fashion stumps a lot of people. Why? I guess it’s because for years men were given very limited options of what to wear in any given category. While celebs like Billy Porter, Harry Styles and Timothée Chalamet are shaking things up a bit, hopefully, men’s fashion will continue to expand and break new ground in the coming years. And that includes finding the best men’s swimsuits—many men out there are just as lost when it comes to finding the best places to shop.

Instead of spending hours scouring websites for the best looks and deals for the summer, I’ve made things easy for you by compiling this list of 25 swimsuits for men that they’ll absolutely love. Some of these designs are simple and classic, while others are truly ~out there~. There’s a variety of cuts, fabrics and designs and a variation of features (like fully closed zip pockets), depending on what you’re looking for. Shop these looks for someone you love or for yourself, and have the best summer of your life this season because I’m guessing, you’ve earned it.

Kailua Surf Men’s Big & Tall Swim Trunks 9″

So many of the men’s swim shorts on the market look pretty short on the models, but you can be sure you’ll get the coverage you’re after with this pair that’s 9-inches long.

Check Stretch Cotton Shorts

If you want a pattern that’s not too in your face, go for these shorts with a subtle check print from Vans.

TACVASEN Men’s Summer Quick Dry Swim Trunks

A little summertime pop of color never hurt anyone! These come in eight different shades.

Tyhengta Men’s Swim Trunks Quick Dry Beach Shorts with Zipper Pockets

The zip pocket feature is so useful, especially if you want to keep a credit card or room key safe. We can’t guarantee they won’t get wet; we can only guarantee they won’t swim away from you.

Gap 6″ Swim Trunks

I love a checker print pattern in the summer. Whether he’s wearing it on his sneakers or his swim trunks, it’s a win-win from me.

PacSun Recycled Colorblock 17″ Swim Trunks

Just because you might not have visited your local mall lately (RIP) doesn’t mean you should sleep on PacSun. This color block option is so cute and perfect for summer.

Sunflower Printed Swim Trunks for Men, 7-inch

This is one of the most unique prints I found in my search for the perfect men’s pair of swim trunks. I love that it’s not too colorful or loud thanks to the black background on the floral print.

AE 5.5″ Swim Trunk

Don’t sleep on the constant sales going on over at American Eagle. They have a great selection of men’s and women’s styles, and this pair even comes with a built-in interior compression lining so men won’t feel totally “out there” when wearing these in public.

Bather White Recycled Swim Shorts

We love a recycled moment! These swim trunks are on mega sale right now for 40% off of the original price.

Swim Shorts With Mixed Stripe

It’s kind of like a fresh spin on a fun ’80s color. You’ll definitely stand out against a sea of black swim trunks when you wear these.

Men’s 9″ Swim Trunks – Goodfellow & Co

If you’re looking for a no-frills pair of trunks that extend to the knees, pick up this pair in black or navy at Target.

Blue Paisley Swim Short Set With Shirt

We love a set! And men should get in on the trend too. This one comes with the perfect button-down shirt that matches the trunks.

Ralph Lauren Blue Traveler Swim Shorts

Love a designer moment? Pick up these Ralph Lauren swim shorts at a non-designer price. Right now they’re 20 percent off.

HUGO Black Poplin Swimsuit

These are definitely for the fashion-forward swimmer or beach-goer, and I’m here for this look.

Men’s 7″ Mini Flamingo Swim Trunks

These shorts have a pop of subtle flamingo print and they come in sizes small to 5XL.

Yellow Stretch Swim Trunk

These swim trunks are made from lightweight stretch fabric and have a draw-string waist, so you’ll get a customized fit.

Carne Bollente Swim Briefs

Did y’all think I wasn’t going to include briefs? There should seriously be more options for men besides the standard trunks look.

Bather Beige Swim Shorts

Another unique print moment from Ssense. There are so many discounts going on right now so make sure to snag one in time for summer.

Orca Print Swim Trunks

I’m afraid of whales, but if you’re not, these would be a great option for you!

Vans Pride Stripe Shorts

Save 44 percent on these swim trunks right now, just in time for Pride month.

Land’s End Red Ombre Shorts

It’s giving bomb pop vibes and… do with that what you will. This cut comes in 10 different styles so you can definitely find the one that works for you.

Taddlee Swim Boxer Briefs

Here’s another brief option. Hey, it gets hot out there, might as well show some skin.

Tipsy Elves Men’s Swim Trunks 7 Inch

With a mesh interior lining and drawstring waist, these shorts will keep up with you whether you’re canon-balling or BBQing.

Maamgic Quick Dry Swim Shorts

These shorts are made with a quick-dry fabric, which means they’ll be fully dry within just 10 minutes of exiting the pool.

Deer and Antelope Briefs

I’d like to end this list on a high note and introduce you to these deer-themed briefs that you’ll either love or hate. One thing’s for sure: they’re unique!