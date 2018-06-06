Your One-Stop Swimsuit Shopping Guide for Every Body Type

What’s more stressful than jeans shopping? Swimsuit shopping. The last thing anyone wants to do at the beginning of summer is stand in a dressing room with a row of swimsuits that are more “eh” than “DAYUM.” This year we’re switching things up, crawling into our comfy pants and shopping from the comfort of our couch (with a glass of rosé in hand).
We divided our swimsuit guide into five simple categories: large chest, small chest, curvy, pear shape, and slim. Because we—and you too, we’re guessing—never walk into a store and say, “Well, I’m an inverted triangle, so what can I wear?” Generally, our main concerns include our chest, our bum/hips, and stomach.
If you’re a chesty gal, don’t skimp on support. The curves never grew in? No worries, we have a few simple tricks to help you fake that KKW hourglass shape. Our goal is to make your swimsuit shopping as easy and stress-free as a day at the beach (er, almost).
Forgo the dreaded dressing room experience, and instead, click through key tips for your body type, some seriously gorgeous women with inspiringly real bodies, and, of course, suits you’ll feel good about buying—and wearing.
Pear Shape
The pear shape: Curvy at the hips and thighs and smaller on top.
What to look for: Balance out your proportions with a plunging neckline or embellished top, and look for a bottom without extra fabric—avoid thick waistbands, boy shorts, or printed bottoms.
Ruffle one-piece swimsuit, $352 at Marysia
Large Bust
What to look for: Support is key! Look for suits with underwire or molded cups, also thicker straps equal more support. Swimsuits that are marked similar to your regular bra, including styles that are a DD and above, are meant to support a larger bust.
Ashley Graham x Swimsuits for All underwire bikini set, $58.80 (was $84) at Swimsuits for All
Large Bust
Crochet Crop Bikini Top, $26 at ASOS
Crochet Crop Bikini Bottom, $29 at ASOS
Small Chest
What to look for: Look for tops with embellishments, patterns, ruffles, or bows.
Kendall & Kylie Ruffle Top, $88 at Revolve
Kendall & Kylie Bottom, $68 at Revolve
Curvy
Curvy: Curvy throughout your bust, hips, thighs, and butt.
What to look for: Play up your curves! But also look for support and coverage. Suits with waistbands, high-waist bottoms, cutouts and color blocks will accentuate your curves.
Swimsuit, $32.90 at Forever21
Slim
Slim: More straight up and down, and not so curvy
What to look for: Look for suits that create the illusion of curves. Cutouts, underwire, belts, or suits with less coverage can create curves.
One Shoulder Suit, $158 at Solid and Striped
Slim
Onia x WeWoreWhat swimsuit, $195 at Farfetch