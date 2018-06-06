StyleCaster
Your One-Stop Swimsuit Shopping Guide for Every Body Type

by
Swimsuits for Every Body Type
Photo: STYLECASTER / Trendy Curvy; The Champagne Edit; The Color and Chic; Getty Images; Kiara Col; The Style Lo Down

What’s more stressful than jeans shopping? Swimsuit shopping. The last thing anyone wants to do at the beginning of summer is stand in a dressing room with a row of swimsuits that are more “eh” than “DAYUM.” This year we’re switching things up, crawling into our comfy pants and shopping from the comfort of our couch (with a glass of rosé in hand).

We divided our swimsuit guide into five simple categories: large chest, small chest, curvy, pear shape, and slim. Because we—and you too, we’re guessing—never walk into a store and say, “Well, I’m an inverted triangle, so what can I wear?” Generally, our main concerns include our chest, our bum/hips, and stomach.

If you’re a chesty gal, don’t skimp on support. The curves never grew in? No worries, we have a few simple tricks to help you fake that KKW hourglass shape. Our goal is to make your swimsuit shopping as easy and stress-free as a day at the beach (er, almost).

Forgo the dreaded dressing room experience, and instead, click through key tips for your body type, some seriously gorgeous women with inspiringly real bodies, and, of course, suits you’ll feel good about buying—and wearing.

Noelle's Favorite Things
Noelle's Favorite Things

Photo: @noelledowning

Kiara Colombani
Kiara Colombani

Photo: @kiaracol

STYLECASTER | The Swimsuit Shopping Guide by Body Type
Pear Shape

The pear shape: Curvy at the hips and thighs and smaller on top.

What to look for: Balance out your proportions with a plunging neckline or embellished top, and look for a bottom without extra fabric—avoid thick waistbands, boy shorts, or printed bottoms.

Ruffle one-piece swimsuit, $352 at Marysia

STYLECASTER | The Swimsuit Shopping Guide by Body Type
Pear Shape

Top, $90 at L*Space

Bottom, $75 at L*Space

Trendy Curvy
Trendy Curvy

Photo: @mskristine

STYLECASTER | The Swimsuit Shopping Guide by Body Type
Large Bust

What to look for: Support is key! Look for suits with underwire or molded cups, also thicker straps equal more support. Swimsuits that are marked similar to your regular bra, including styles that are a DD and above, are meant to support a larger bust.

Ashley Graham x Swimsuits for All underwire bikini set, $58.80 (was $84) at Swimsuits for All

STYLECASTER | The Swimsuit Shopping Guide by Body Type
Large Bust

Crochet Crop Bikini Top, $26 at ASOS

Crochet Crop Bikini Bottom, $29 at ASOS

Color and Chic
Color and Chic

Photo: @hkcung

STYLECASTER | The Swimsuit Shopping Guide by Body Type
Small Chest

What to look for: Look for tops with embellishments, patterns, ruffles, or bows.

Kendall & Kylie Ruffle Top, $88 at Revolve

Kendall & Kylie Bottom, $68 at Revolve

STYLECASTER | The Swimsuit Shopping Guide by Body Type
Small Chest

Moon Shine set, $89 at Triangl

The Style Lo Down
The Style Lo Down

Photo: @lolo_russell

STYLECASTER | The Swimsuit Shopping Guide by Body Type
Curvy

Curvy: Curvy throughout your bust, hips, thighs, and butt.

What to look for: Play up your curves! But also look for support and coverage. Suits with waistbands, high-waist bottoms, cutouts and color blocks will accentuate your curves.

Swimsuit, $32.90 at Forever21

STYLECASTER | The Swimsuit Shopping Guide by Body Type
Curvy

Jungle Bikini Top, $49 at Modcloth

Jungle High-Waist Bottom, $39 at Modcloth

The Champagne Edit
The Champagne Edit

Photo: @dana.mannarino

 

STYLECASTER | The Swimsuit Shopping Guide by Body Type
Slim

Slim: More straight up and down, and not so curvy

What to look for: Look for suits that create the illusion of curves. Cutouts, underwire, belts, or suits with less coverage can create curves.

One Shoulder Suit, $158 at Solid and Striped

Always Alice Joy
Always Alice Joy

Photo: @alicejoythomas

STYLECASTER | The Swimsuit Shopping Guide by Body Type
Slim

Onia x WeWoreWhat swimsuit, $195 at Farfetch

