Your One-Stop Swimsuit Shopping Guide for Every Body Type

STYLECASTER / Trendy Curvy; The Champagne Edit; The Color and Chic; Getty Images; Kiara Col; The Style Lo Down

What’s more stressful than jeans shopping? Swimsuit shopping. The last thing anyone wants to do at the beginning of summer is stand in a dressing room with a row of swimsuits that are more “eh” than “DAYUM.” This year we’re switching things up, crawling into our comfy pants and shopping from the comfort of our couch (with a glass of rosé in hand).

We divided our swimsuit guide into five simple categories: large chest, small chest, curvy, pear shape, and slim. Because we—and you too, we’re guessing—never walk into a store and say, “Well, I’m an inverted triangle, so what can I wear?” Generally, our main concerns include our chest, our bum/hips, and stomach.

If you’re a chesty gal, don’t skimp on support. The curves never grew in? No worries, we have a few simple tricks to help you fake that KKW hourglass shape. Our goal is to make your swimsuit shopping as easy and stress-free as a day at the beach (er, almost).

Forgo the dreaded dressing room experience, and instead, click through key tips for your body type, some seriously gorgeous women with inspiringly real bodies, and, of course, suits you’ll feel good about buying—and wearing.