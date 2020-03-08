13 Swimsuits That Won’t Make You Hate Having Big Boobs

Scroll To See More Images

Believe me when I say that I love having a larger chest, but sometimes, there are days when finding a swimsuit for big boobs seems nearly impossible. Am I the only gal riding this struggle bus? I either feel too exposed or too dowdy, too restricted or not supported enough, and I honestly hate having to overthink my ‘fit every time I make plans to hit the beach!

Don’t get me wrong—I’m a firm believer that anyone can wear anything he or she wants to, and no one should ever feel like their body has to look a certain way. That said, I know what I like for my E-cup chest, and I’ve rounded up a few swim silhouettes that almost always make me feel bomb AF. From longline tops to supportive necklines to sexy sheer panels, there’s a suit on this list for any and all of my summertime vibes. I’d wear pick number three to Ibiza in a heartbeat, and pick number 11 to my next family pool party.

While I have a large chest for my frame, I don’t claim to be the Boob God. Finding the right swimsuit for you can take a lot of trial and error (and if you’re like me, a few fitting room breakdowns), but hopefully you see something on this list you like enough to give a whirl. Again, looking good is nice, but loving and embracing your body is what makes swimsuit season so fun, so don’t overthink it to the point where you’re more stressed than excited to show off your suit. I guarantee you look fly in anything! Now that I’ve stated my case, read on for my favorite bikinis and one-piece bathing suits perfectly suited to support big boobs.

3. Attachable Straps Plus Bandeau High Waist Bikini $18 buy it Say you ARE about that strapless life—viva la bandeau, baby! That said, I recommend a suit like this Plus Bandeau High Waist Bikini from Boohoo that comes with attachable straps, available I sizes 12-20. Take the straps off before you lay out so you end up tanline-free, then hook them on whenever you feel like you need the extra lift. 4. Crop Top

If you prefer to keep your tatas covered at the beach or pool, wear a swim top that feels like you kept your shirt on—but looks so much cuter. Crop top styles are supportive and trendy, and I love the print on the Wrap-Front Swim Top from Old Navy, available in sizes XS-XXL.

Here’s one for the girl who really likes to keep it locked and loaded. If I’m in for a day of water sports—surfing, tubing, you name it—I high-key love a one-piece that gives off wetsuit vibes, like the No-Wire Swim One Piece from Lane Bryant, available in sizes 14-28.

There are days when I want to enhance my boobs with my swimsuit, and days when I want to hide them (Anybody else feel the struggle?), and on the latter sort of day, ruching is my friend. The texture of a smocked top can really tone down the look of a larger chest, so I turn to tops like that of the CUPSHE Smocked Ruffled High Waisted Bikini, available in XS-XXL, for a super-cute look that’s a tad more modest.

Now, when I do want to flex, mesh inserts are my friend. I don’t always love having full-on cleavage, so a peek behind a sheer fabric is a super sexy detail. I particularly like the look of the Tempt Me High Neck Plunge Mesh Monokini, available in XS-XL, plus sizes 16-22, and oh yeah—41 color ways.

I know some larger-chested ladies don’t love a halter style because it can put some strain on your neck, but personally, I find a few hours in a halter-style swimsuit to be worth it. Especially one this cute! When there’s a cleavage-revealing detail like the lattice vibes on the Strappy High-Neck Swim One Piece from Lane Bryant, an otherwise covered-up neckline helps me feel a little less ~exposed~. This one comes in sizes 16-28.

It doesn’t haaave to have underwire, but any sort of swim top with cups that resemble a bra is a winner in my book. A supportive bra always has me feeling my best (and makes my boobs look bomb), so a swimsuit that mimics this look is a Yes in my book. I really like the color of this Mara Hoffman Lua Bikini Top, available in XS-XL.

Teeny, tiny spaghetti straps attempting to holding up my boobs and digging into my shoulders all day? Yeah, no thanks. Gabi Fresh’s latest Swimsuits For All collection was made with big-boobed gals in mind, and I particularly appreciate the chunky straps on the Valiant High Waist Underwire Bikini, available in sizes 10-24.

Okay, now we’re getting niche: if I’m wearing a one-piece with no defined cups, I don’t always love when a beauty breeze brings my nips front and center. That’s why I love the floaty overlay on the Tempt Me Off Shoulder Ruffled One Piece, available in 37 prints and colorways and sizes XS-XXL and 18-20 plus sizes. Full disclosure, I have this one in a few colors already, and I’ll prob get a few more.

Allowing for even more coverage than a longline biniki is a tankini-style top. To avoid this silhouette looking dated, go for a fitted top instead of something flowy. Torrid’s Green Palm Swim Set can be purchased together or as separates, and the tankini is available in cup sizes C-F.

