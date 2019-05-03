Ashley Graham and Sherri Shepherd Star in This New Gender-Inclusive Body Positive Swim Campaign

Scroll To See More Images

For the most part, the body positive movement has focused on women—which makes sense, because women deal with far too many societal pressures in terms of how we look. Women are definitely paving the way in body positivity, and it’s allowing us to rethink how we view all bodies, no matter the gender. Swimsuits For All and KingSize’s new campaign is a collaboration in swimwear for all genders and all sizes. The size-inclusive women’s swimwear brand and men’s big and tall brand have decided to work together for summer 2019 to bring body positivity to everyone.

Leading the way in this campaign are supermodel Ashley Graham and actress and comedian Sherri Shepherd. Along with them are Sports Illustrated model Tara Lynn and Emme, the first plus-size model. The size and gender-inclusive campaign is showing us that body positivity helps everyone—not just women. It’s an important movement for all of us.

“As the body positive movement becomes more inclusive, and we continue to inspire women to love and embrace the skin that we’re in, it is important that we invite everyone to join the conversation,” said Ashley Graham. “We know that women’s bodies are historically more judged and scrutinized, but we also recognize that men are subject to those pressures as well. This partnership shows our continued commitment to represent and celebrate different body types and sizes, supporting the confidence journey for everyone. Guys, we see you, too!”

The swim campaign features both the Swimsuits For All and KingSize summer 2019 collections, which are both available now on the Swimsuits For All and KingSize sites, respectively. The KingSize collection is available in men’s sizes BIG XL-9X and TALL L-6XL, and the Swimsuits For All collection features women’s sizes 4-40. This collaboration is a great step in the right direction for including everyone, no matter their gender identity, into the body positive movement. Excuse me while I go shop ’til I drop.