GabiFresh x Swimsuits For All Is Back With Trendy Suits In Sizes 10-24

Scroll To See More Images

Summer weather is almost upon us, and that can only mean one thing: Swimsuit season is on its way, too. If you’re looking to spend some of your hard-earned coin to celebrate the change in seasons, I come bearing great news. GabiFresh and Swimsuits For All just dropped a brand-new collection and a restock of old favorites, so you don’t have to wonder where to buy the cutest swimwear this season. The answer is in this article!

Of course, you would already know about the collection if you count yourself as one of OG influencer GabiFresh’s 825,000 followers on Instagram. The influencer-turned-designer posted a few previews of the new collab on her feed earlier this week and the internet went crazy. Well, I’m happy to announce that the collection is just as cute as she hinted.

This isn’t Gabi’s first rodeo, so her new drop features a bunch of new suits and a few fan favorites from past collections, all available in sizes 10 through 24. The bikinis are even available in cup sizes to make finding your perfect fit a little easier! This year’s range features fun mesh details, pastel colorways and lots of cut-outs. There’s even a long-sleeved one-piece guaranteed to start a whole new trend.

If you want to rock a bathing suit from GabiFresh x Swimsuits For All this summer, you’re going to have to act fast. Like, get your credit cards ready now. If their past collabs are any indication, these are gonna go fast. Especially that little lavender off-the-shoulder moment.

Read on to shop my favorite brand-new bikinis and one-pieces from the collection. Here’s hoping we can actually spend some time outside this season—I wanna see everyone’s cute new suits IRL and not just on Instagram.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Off The Shoulder Bikini Set

This lavender off-the-shoulder bikini set is giving me romance. It’s giving me Romeo and Juliet. It’s giving me all the vibes that I would like to channel this summer! So yes, you should buy it.

Chiffon One-Piece Swimsuit

I’m calling it now: this floral one-piece swimsuit is going to be everywhere this summer. How do I know? The internet went wild as soon as Gabi posted a pic of herself wearing it on Instagram.

Knit Mesh Overlay Bikini Set

If you’re a fan of neutral bikinis, why not try this maroon one with mesh overlay? It’s so simple yet so, so good. Buy it now and prepare to wear it for years (and years) to come.

One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit

If you want to stand out on the beach or by the pool this summer, this two-toned one-piece swimsuit is the one for you. I mean, it’s basically a bikini thanks to all those cutouts!

Longline Mesh Bikini Set

Longine bikini styles normally feel so retro, but this one with mesh inserts feels especially fresh. Plus, that color is to die for, don’t you think? The top might look like a skimpy bralette, but it comes in cup sizes D/DD all the way through G/H.

Wrap Sash One-Piece Swimsuit

Everyone could use a good white bathing suit in their swimwear collection, so you should definitely pick up this option from the new GabiFresh collection. The tie-waist and scoop neckline are so flattering.