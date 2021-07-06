I’m Only Buying Bikinis That Come With Matching Sarongs

Scroll To See More Images

I don’t know about you, but I live and die by the perfect bikini in the summer. Seriously—if I could just wear a bikini all day long, I would. But, I always run into a similar problem, year after year—how do I style my bikini at the beach without completely covering up its glory? Luckily for me, tons of brands are currently selling matching bikini and sarong sets that make seaside dressing all the more chic than ever before.

And no, I don’t mean just a plain white sarong over a white string bikini. Some of my go-to swimwear brands like Frankies Bikinis and Solid & Striped actually make printed sarongs that go perfectly with their patterned, colorful bikinis. This is a game-changer in coordinated dressing! Now, I can simply add everything into my online shopping cart in one go before I jet off on my next vacation and know that the pieces will perfectly match.

And three-piece sets don’t have to break the bank, FYI. Brands like Soly Hux actually sell all-in-one three-piece sets that will get to you in time for the weekend courtesy of Amazon Prime’s speedy free shipping. Plus, it’s all an investment in your swimwear wardrobe for years to come, isn’t it?!

Below, check out my favorite matching swimsuit and sarong sets, and never settle for a basic beach cover-up again.

This Heart-Printed Set

Could you die over how cute this printed three-piece set from Soly Hux is? The groovy heart print makes it feel very ’60s-inspired to me.

This Swirly Set

Frankies Bikinis never fails me. This swirly sarong goes perfectly with the bikini top and matching bottoms, don’t you think? Bright green is such a thing right now, so I think it’s too cute to pass up on.

This Dark Marble Set

If you love marble home decor, you should 100 percent buy some marble apparel this summer! This three-piece set from Soly Hux is a great, if unexpected, addition to your already-massive collection of swimwear.

This Spicy Lime Set

Yes the color of this bikini set from PrettyLittleThing is technically pretty simple, but that daring cutout on the bikini top makes up for the lack of print! Style this mini sarong over the barely-there bottoms for a fresh twist on the basic bikini and sarong look.

This Ditsy Heart Set

No, those aren’t polka dots—they’re actually teeny, tiny hearts! This pink bikini top and matching bottoms set from Tabria Majors’ new collection with Fashion to Figure is so sweet, but don’t forget to complete the look with the swim skirt, which is basically a sarong you can wear in the water.

This Polka Dot Set

This classic blue-and-white colorway has been refreshed by way of some very adorable polka dots. The tie-front top is to die for and the longer sarong provides a some added coverage when worn with cheeky matching bottoms underneath.

This Baby Blue Set

This stunning strappy floral bikini top (and the matching bottoms, of course) just shot to the top of my swimsuit wishlist. I’m definitely buying the matching sarong to live out my Coconut Girl fantasy.