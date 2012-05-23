Summer Scarf Prints Make a Splash [Style Spotlight]

Play the Qwiki: Swim Trends: Scarf Prints

http://s1.ikiwq.com/embed/2.4/embed.js

It’s time to head back to the beach as surfer chic and scarf-print bathing suits make big waves in the fashion world. Inspired by designers likes D&G, these looks are all about bright neon colors, bold prints and layered accessories galore.

In a StyleCaster and Qwiki partnership, we’ve brought you fashion blogger and Saucy Glossie founder, Lindsey Calla (of TJ Maxx fame), to break down each look and talk about how you can incorporate these oh-so-hot styles into your own wardrobe.

Want to see more? Click here to check out the StyleCaster Channel on Qwiki!